Sligo crafted beers hit the spot at international competition in France

Lough Gill Brewery is celebrating after receiving six accolades for its beers at one of the world's best-known international beer competitions, held in France.

The brewery’s products were put to the test at the 14th Concours International de Lyon which is attended by more than 1,200 tasters from around the world with 60 beer-tasting categories. The event, in France’s self-styled home of ‘gastronomy and taste’, showcases the best products in the world also features judging categories for spirits and dairy products.

The Concours International de Lyon promises ‘an exacting evaluation’ of beers across multiple criteria. The competition received 10,588 samples from 51 countries. After a strict judging process, Lough Gill Brewery last week took away six of the 11 awards which this year went to Irish breweries.

The awards for Lough Gill brands were:

Dark Majik (Stout - Imperial Stout) - Gold

Pain and Perfection (Speciality Beer – Sour Beer) Gold

Spear (Speciality Beer- Wood & Barrel Aged) - Gold

Ogham (Speciality Beer - Wood & Barrel Aged) - Gold

Andersons (Amber & Red Ale – Red Ale)- Silver

Full Power (Ale – Strong-Extra Special Bitter)- Silver

Commenting on the awards, James Ward, founder of Lough Gill Brewery said: “We are thrilled to have won so many awards at this prestigious competition; it’s really great to see our beers receive this type of international recognition. Competitions such as this are a great way to create new relationships with international distributors, customers and consumers and these awards really help us forge bonds with our export partners in France and beyond."