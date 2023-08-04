Sligo County Council seeking public’s views on its heritage plan

With the deadline for submissions fast approaching (Wednesday 9th August) Sligo County Council is inviting everyone with an interest in the built, natural and cultural heritage of the county to have their say on the Draft County Sligo Heritage and Biodiversity Strategy 2023 -2030.

The draft Heritage and Biodiversity Strategy has been developed by Sligo County Council working with the members of Sligo Heritage Forum.

The draft Heritage and Biodiversity Strategy has been informed by the results of previous Heritage Plans for the county and pre-draft consultation undertaken with key stakeholders and the local community in March 2023. The draft Sligo Heritage and Biodiversity Strategy seeks to establish an ambitious vision for the management and conservation of our built, natural and cultural heritage in the changing context of the climate and biodiversity crisis.

The national heritage landscape has changed significantly in the last few years particularly with the publication of the new National Heritage Plan - Heritage Ireland 2030 - and the current preparation of a new - National Biodiversity Action Plan – for Ireland. The draft Strategy has considered these and how it can best reflect these changes at county level.

Cathaoirleach of Sligo County Council, Cllr. Gerard Mullaney outlined, “It’s important to acknowledge the excellent work of the heritage sector and local communities in caring for Sligo’s heritage resources. “Heritage is so important for Sligo’s identity and for the sense of place and pride it provides within local communities. I am encouraging everyone with an interest in the built, natural and cultural heritage of County Sligo to make a submission on the draft Heritage and Biodiversity Strategy and to consider what they can do to support its implementation in the coming years.”

Cllr. Donal Gilroy, Chair of Sligo Heritage Forum added: “We are casting a wide net in this draft consultation and are encouraging everyone in the county to join in the conversation about what heritage means to them and to get involved in shaping the draft Heritage and Biodiversity Strategy for the county.” Submissions are invited via https://consult.sligococo.ie or by email to heritage@sligococo.ie or by post to Siobhán Ryan, Heritage Officer, Sligo County Council, Heritage Office, Sligo County Council, City Hall, Quay Street, Sligo, F91 PP44.

All submissions by email or post shall be clearly marked ‘Submission – Draft County Sligo Heritage and Biodiversity Strategy 2023-2030’.

Please note that all submissions received by Sligo County Council will be made available to the public. Please do not include personal, confidential, or other sensitive information in submissions. The closing date for submissions is 4pm, Wednesday 9th August 2023.