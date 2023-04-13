Sligo County Council plans to reduce its greenhouse emissions

There is a responsibility on the public sector to lead by example to inspire the necessary climate action in the wider society, a meeting of Sligo County Council was told.

In a presentation, Assistant Director of Services, Emer Concannon said Ireland’s commitment was to reduce greenhouse emissions by 51 per cent by 2030 and to be climate neutral by 2050.

So, there was also a responsibility on Sligo County Council to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 51 per cent by 2030 which is only seven years away and to increase its energy efficiency target to 50 per cent by 2030.

The Climate Action and Low Carbon Amendment Act of 2021 places an obligation on each local authority to prepare and make a local authority Climate Action Plan and the time frame for making this plan was in twelve months from the request of the Minister.

The Minister made this request on February 24 2023 which means by February 24 2024, Sligo County Council must have made a climate action plan. It will be made up of adaptation and mitigation measures.

The Plan needs to be adopted by the elected members of the local authority within that 12- month period and the duration of the plan will be five years.

The Plan needed to identify risks and make changes to reduce or prevent the impact of climate change.

There were Ministerial guidelines which were quite specific and the Plan must be ambitious, action-focused, very specific measurable actions, evidence based and participative to get as many stakeholders involved as possible and it must be transparent. The scope of the plan involves full accountability, the actions that are fully in the control of the Council.

So, the green- house gases that the council as an organization emits is also taken into account. The council has a real influence on the community, and it can influence that within its planning sections. The council can also bring parties together, get funding and develop projects that were directly in its remit.

The council could lead out in the community, with business and with different stakeholders and make a difference and also be an advocate for change.

She added that the Climate Action Region Office (CARO) was one of four in the country and Sligo was part of the Atlantic Seaboard North Caro which also takes in Donegal, Sligo, Mayo, Galway County and Galway City. There are four steps in the preparation of the plan. The ground is prepared, evidence is built, get a framework and implement and report.

The timelines are very important and since 2022 the Council has been preparing the groundwork and has worked very closely with the CARO office to prepare a baseline green- house gas emissions for Sligo and that is in draft form now.

The Council had also prepared a draft risk assessment for their adaptation measures.

There was now a Climate Action Team in Sligo County Council and one of their new posts would be to specifically deal with communities in helping them to access funding to develop projects.

From June to October the Council will be drafting the plan and putting it out to public consultation.

It will also be put before the elected members for adoption by February 2024 which is less than eleven months time and there would be close consultation with the councillors as they wanted as many people as possible to be on the same page.

She added that strong local political support was essential at all stages and are the elected members were responsible for adopting the local authority plan and were the main decision makers on the plan.

The elected members are therefore central to the Plan.

Cllr Donal Gilroy who had a motion calling on Sligo County Council to draw up sustainability and green procurement policies to ensure that all procurement contracts include sustainability criteria within the contract, welcomed the presentation.

A written reply from Head of Finance Marie Whelan stated that a sustainable procurement policy will be prepared to coincide with the adoption of the Local Authority Climate Action Plan later this year.

The Council’s Procurement Officer will also deliver Green Public Procurement Awareness training for buyers across the organization in the coming weeks. which will feature the Office of Government Procurement’s Green Public Procurement Criteria Search Tool, which was publicly released in November 2022.

This new online search tool allows users to quickly access Green Public Procurement (GPP) criteria relevant to a specific procurement project.

This will enable buyers to implement Green Public Procurement, in line with the EPA Green Public Procurement Guidance and using GPP Criteria Search where appropriate as per the Government’s Climate Action Plan 2023

Cllr Gilroy said there was still a lot of work to be done and the Council needed to reduce its own footprint.