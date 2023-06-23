Sligo County Council issues warning to public ahead of bonfire night

Sligo County Council is warning the public to consider what they burn on bonfire night.

Sligo County Council has warned members of the public to carefully consider what they burn on bonfire night (Friday, June 23rd).

Bonfires are traditional on St John’s Eve, and the council has urged the public to ensure they are only burning items like timber, straw and turf.

The council warned that certain materials, when burned, can be extremely harmful to the environment and to the health of the public.

The council said: “Is this what your bonfire looks like the morning after the night before?”, a post accompanied by a photograph said.

"Because if it is, you are poisoning yourself and your community.”

"Bonfires are traditional on St John’s Eve and to mark midsummer. But traditional bonfires consist of timber, turf and straw, not domestic waste, furniture and tyres.

"When waste, plastic, foam and rubber are burned they produce a lot of harmful emissions that can damage the environment and your health.

"So, if you’re going to have one, keep it clean, keep it safe, and report any problems to the local authority on 0719111111.”