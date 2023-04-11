Sligo councillor’s warning over attempts by far-right to claim mantle of Irish republicanism

Commemoration vent took place at the week-end at Sligo Cemetery

Councillor Declan Bree, who presided at an Easter commemoration ceremony at Sligo Cemetery, has said that there was a need to expose and resist any attempts by sections of the far-right in Ireland to claim the mantle of Irish republicanism.

He told the gathering on Easter Sunday: “Today, elements in the far-right are attempting to present themselves as ‘patriots’ and ‘community defenders’. But we know that the leaders of these groups have never played any part in the struggle and we also know that these groups work hand in glove with Loyalists in the Six counties and with British fascists.

“Back in the dark days of the 1930’s, when the Nazis were marching in Germany, when Mussolini’s Blackshirts had taken control in Italy, when Franco’s fascist forces were moving to overthrow the republican government in Spain it was republican-socialists, communists and trade unionists who led the resistance to fascism and to O’Duffy’s Blueshirt movement here in Ireland.

“While we are fortunate that the great majority of people refuse to be duped or fooled by the evil agenda of the far-right we should be under no illusions as to the threat they pose.

“Socialist and Republican activists have a long history of fighting the politics of hate by seeking equality and by tackling racism, sectarianism, and apartheid, and today we send our solidarity to people across Ireland who have shown solidarity with those who come here seeking refuge,” he said.

Earlier the gathering was told that the only viable solution to our present predicaments is for the people of this country to begin building in their communities for a new people powered democracy.

The words came from Barry Murray, of the Peadar O’Donnell Republican Socialist Forum, when he addressed those attending the People First annual Easter 1916 Commemoration ceremony.

Led by flagbearers carrying the Tri-colour and the Plough and the Stars, participants in the ceremony marched from Cairns Drive to the Republican Plot in Sligo Cemetery where Cllr Declan Bree introduced Mr Murray, this year’s guest speaker.

He said: “We have health services North and South of the border which are not fit for purpose.

“We have a mental health epidemic with growing numbers of suicides.

“We have education systems in both jurisdictions that are being starved of resources and are failing on every measure. We have a housing crisis with thousands of families seeking accommodation and growing numbers of people becoming homeless.

“House prices on both sides of the border are extortionate and play right into the bank accounts of speculators and developers. 300,000 people in the North of Ireland live below the poverty level.

“In this context it is imperative that we as republican socialists, continue to oppose the machinations of those who consistently defend a system which is based on inequality and exploitation.

“The only viable solution to our present predicaments is for the people of this country to begin building in their communities for a new people powered democracy - to build an Ireland for the many not the few. An Ireland which would embrace the values of the common good over individual greed and private profit; collectivism over individualism; democracy and political and economic sovereignty

“That is why for us the narrow definition of freedom which for many does not go beyond the slogan of a united Ireland is unacceptable.

“Our republicanism is a genuine republicanism in the tradition not only of Wolfe Tone, but in the tradition of Michael Davitt, Fintan Lalor and Connolly, Pearse and Mellows - uniting Catholic, Protestant and Dissenter in the struggle for a democratic, secular, socialist republic.”

Following the oration as a lone piper played a lament, Sinead Costello laid a wreath on behalf of the People First- Independents4Change.

Pat Wallace laid a floral tribute on behalf of the Peoples Movement and Tom Wickham laid a wreath on behalf of the Connolly Youth Movement. The ceremony concluded with the National Anthem.