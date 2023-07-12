Sligo councillor wants assurance Coast Guard rescue service will not differ after contract change

Cllr Sinead Maguire said it was her understanding that those who provide the paramedical service would not be in a position to offer the level of care that was being currently provided

‘Lonrach Solas’ the resident rescue helicopter at Sligo Airport in Strandhill but the new contract has been awarded to a new provider.

A motion from Councillor Sinead Maguire regarding the recent award of the provision of the new Irish Coast Guard search and rescue contract to Bristow Ltd, asked the council write to Ministers Eamon Ryan, Jack Chambers and Hildegarde Naughton seeking assurances from them that the award of this contract will not result in a downgrading of the rescue service.

Cllr Maguire said that people had raised concerns with her that those who had been awarded the contract may not have the same facilities which would mean the current service would be downgraded.

She said it was her understanding that those who provide the paramedical service would not be in a position to offer the level of care that was being currently provided.

This was very important for a county like Sligo that relies so much on that vital service, she said.

“When people are brought from accidents, from the sea, from the mountains they get a very high level of care from highly trained people.”

Cllr Maguire said it was her understanding that those who had been awarded the contract may not be in a position to give that second level of care which could result in the loss of life on the western seaboard.

She was asking for support for the motion to ensure that those who had been awarded the contract will be able to provide the same level of medical care.

In supporting the motion Cllr Thomas Walsh said he hoped the level of service would remain and Sligo was the busiest coastguard base in the country.

It was vital that the level of expertise built up over a long time be maintained as much as possible.

Cllr Donal Gilroy said it was vital that the service be maintained, and he felt the Council should pay tribute to the company who had the contract for the last 13 years, for the service they provided, for the number of lives they have saved and the speed with which they responded was unbelievable and they were so dedicated to their work.