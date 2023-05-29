Sligo council to work with Irish Cancer Society to identify location for Daffodil Bench

Sligo County Council will liaise with the Irish Cancer Society with a view to identifying a suitable bench in the Sligo area to be dedicated as a Daffodil Bench, Senior Executive Engineer, Thomas Kerins, told a meeting of the Sligo Borough District in response to motions on the matter submitted by Cllr Sinead Maguire and Cllr Declan Bree.

Cllr Bree told the meeting: “Volunteers from the Irish Cancer Society nationwide, have begun collaborating with the Irish Men’s Sheds Association to create Daffodil Benches. They launched the project last November in County Dublin.

“They are asking councils to let them use an existing public seat or bench that will be painted Daffodil Yellow by the local Men’s Shed. Once painted, the Cancer Society will then place a QR Code plaque on the bench that will link people directly to Irish Cancer Society supports and services.

“They point out that many people aren’t aware of the volume of supports and services the Irish Cancer Society provides nationwide, and they see the Daffodil bench as a way of putting a visual reminder of those supports right in the heart of our communities.

“They are seeking the co-operation and agreement of this Council to work with them and the Men’s Shed, and identify a suitable bench in the Sligo Borough District area. I believe the initiative is worthy of support,” he said.