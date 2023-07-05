Sligo Co Council hopeful Westlife will stage hometown Sligo gig soon

“There is nothing they would love better than to perform in their home town, the town they love so well.”

Sligo could be Flying Without Wings if the local council can entice Westlife back to do some more gigs in their home county.

A motion from Fine Gael Cllr Thomas Walsh asked that Sligo County Council would welcome engagement from Denis Desmond and MCD Promotions on the exploration of staging a number of Westlife concerts in county Sligo, the home of the world-famous band.

In moving the motion, Cllr Walsh said the band was originally IOU and some of the councillors might remember them playing in Tesco Car Park many years ago.

Three of the band are from Sligo namely Shane Filan, Kian Egan and Mark Feehily.

Cllr Walsh said they already played to 10,000 people at a concert in Lissadell on July 30, 2010.

He said the Council needed to explore what they did with successful bands and there was none more successful in the country than Westlife.

He added that they had 14 No 1s only surpassed in Ireland and England by the Beatles and Elvis Presley.

They had 56 No 1 singles internationally and 37 no 1 albums with a world music award, two Brit Awards, four MTV Awards, four record of the year awards and are one of the most successful bands in Europe.

They disbanded in 2012 and re-united in 2018 and held a number of sold out concerts in, Croke Park. the 3 Arena and the Aviva.

“I believe that we can and should hold a number of Westlife concerts in this county.

“I think we are well capable of holding large events and our tourism strategy recommended that we would hold five to seven large scale events.

“I am aware that there were some discussions with Denis Desmond and MCD two or three years ago about holding an event in North Sligo.”

Mr Walsh said it was important that the Council would send out a very clear message to all promoters that Sligo would like to hold a large scale event in this county.

He added that Sligo is Westlife’s home and he said Sligo had a number of large areas where they could host the band.

Mr Walsh said he welcomed the response from Sligo County Council’s Assistant Director of Services Emer Concannon that it would welcome engagement from MCD Promotions on the possibility of staging Westlife concerts in Sligo.

Cllr Walsh said he knew that Westlife would be keen to do something in the county and he looked forward to progressing this idea as soon as possible.

Cllr Tom Fox said festivals and concerts were very important events for Sligo.

Westlife were a phenomenal success internationally and it was great to see such success coming from Sligo.

The band were very down to earth people and there were facilities in North Sligo to host them.

Cllr Dara Mulvey said it was something that needed to be explored and it was the second generation who were going to their concerts.

They had a record of selling out venues throughout the world and a concert with them could be a massive game changer for the county.

He added that they were hearing bad news about hotels in Dublin charging extortionate rates where people were being charged up to €1,000 or more for one night.

Cllr Mulvey said the price of hotels in Sligo was attractive and would put Sligo on the world stage.

Cllr Rosaleen O’Grady said it should have been on the Council agenda on an ongoing basis.

She said she remembered the band playing in the Showgrounds as IOU around 1998.

Cllr O’Grady said she had the privilege of giving them the Freedom of the Borough of Sligo in 2005.

She said Westlife were great ambassadors for Sligo and had done themselves and their families proud and added that the band had also played in Markievicz Park.

Cllr O’Grady said they were never in a better position to cater for Westlife and she knew them since they were children.

“There is nothing they would love better than to perform in their home town, the town they love so well.”