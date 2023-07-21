Sligo child scoops award in farm safety art competition

As part of farm safety week, Jessy the Sheep Dog,the Teagasc Farm Safety masco and her friends ran an art competition aimed at raising awareness among children of the dangers and risks around livestock and to encourage farm families to think about farm safety.

Jessy was very pleased with the response to the competition, receiving over 100 entries including one from Annie Flanagan, Co. Sligo was the 4-6 Category Winner.

Annie submitted a wonderful drawing of a child with an adult visiting the sheep on their farm. Annie tells us in her drawing to "Close the gate to keep us safe!" This is a very important message when it comes to staying safe with livestock.