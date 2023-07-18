Sligo campaigner wants more resources put into genetic testing for rare diseases

A Sligo based campaigner is urging politicians to take urgent action to address shortcomings in resources for genetic testing for certain diseases. Patricia Towey, information and services coordinator with the Huntington’s Disease Association of Ireland, is part of a campaign group that has met with members of the Oireachtas at Leinster House on 28th June, to call for the urgent creation of six new Genomic Resource Associate staffing roles at the Department of Clinical Genetics at Children’s Health Ireland (CHI) at Crumlin. Patricia told The Sligo Champion that the genetic services in Ireland are very underfunded and the genetic counsellors and consultants have to do a lot of admin work as well. She said, “The role of Genomic Resource Associate would help everybody with the rare conditions and needs genetic services. The idea of the Genetic Resource Associate would be to support the roles of Genetic Counsellors, so that they can help with the admin and in making sure that people are referred to in a timely way and are followed up.” “It can help reduce the waiting lists and improve the triage process, post diagnostic follow up so that when people have their genetic results it can be communicated to them in an efficient way. This will certainly improve the experience for both people living with rare diseases and the staff that are currently so overstressed in domestic services.” “Genetic services are mostly used when people have picked up some symptoms but they are not very clear, then they will be sent for genetic test. Even in the genetics test there is a wide variety of tests available. For example, the test for Huntington’s disease is straightforward, which involves a blood test to find out whether the person carries a gene for Huntington’s disease.” Huntington’s disease along with some other rare disease are carried through genes and can develop in the person’s body over time. Patricia says, “Huntington’s disease is a complex hereditary neurodegenerative condition. While symptoms of Huntington’s vary from person to person, typically they include difficulties with movement, cognition, and emotions.” “The genetic diseases can even be passed on from parents to the child. Huntington’s is a dominant gene and therefore there is a 50% chance of passing it on if the parents have the gene. Then there are other conditions that are at 25% risk of being passed on like the Cystic Fibrosis.” “Over 70% of all the rare diseases are genetic in some form. The genetic centre would do testing for a lot of different genetic conditions and on average there can be a two year waiting list. That's particularly stressful for families to have to wait for two years.” “For some tests the waiting time is even longer. 37% of people living with a rare disease might wait five years for diagnosis, because sometimes people can be misdiagnosed or sometimes the symptom is looked at in isolation and there is no overall picture as to what the problem might be.” “That is where the genetic tests are more efficient as they provide an overall picture. Like for instance, the Huntington’s Disease, there is a concrete test that can be done, but if that test isn’t done then people might assume to have some other conditions.” “For example, if a person have involuntary movements and jerkiness and problems with their speech, often they might be thought of suffering from alcoholism or drug addiction. They might not realise that this person can have a Neuro Degenerative condition. So, it’s common for people to not get the treatment they need in time which could improve their quality of life.” “A lot of Neuro Degenerative conditions will have similar symptoms, but the root cause of the condition is different and therefore the treatment will be different. There have been cases where the patients had been misdiagnosed and treated for Schizophrenia when they actually had Huntington’s Disease.” “Hence the fact that they were getting medicated for Schizophrenia was obviously doing them harm. So it’s very important that people get the right diagnosis on time.” “Approximately 1,000 people in Ireland live with symptoms of Huntington’s Disease or with the altered gene that triggers the disease. Furthermore, there are over 3,000 people nationwide who are living at risk of developing the disease.” According to Rare Diseases Ireland — the national alliance for voluntary groups representing people affected by or at risk of developing a rare disease — there are estimated to be 44,654 people in regional health area F (RHA F), which includes Co Sligo, living with a rare disease. RDI also estimates that 300,000 people in Ireland, or one in 17 people, are living with a rare disease, of which there are more than 6,000 types. “In the last meeting with the politicians, funding has been agreed for two of the Genomic Resource Associates, but the Get Rare Aware group, which is the umbrella group advocates for better services.” “While we are pleased that two have been approved, we have realised that there is a huge need for at least six associates to start with. So, there will be one associate for each of the Regional Health Areas (RHA). “If the associates have knowledge about what is services are available in the region, then people can have access to those services. Once there is enough resource available, then people living with rare diseases can get more support in different ways in the community. There can be coordinated care for people like physiotherapy and speech therapy, services that might be available in the community.” “Currently Ireland has about half the staff in core genetic services as compared to services in UK, Norway or Australia. So we can imagine that if the number of staff is half , then they are going to be under resourced and people are not going to receive their best service.” The Irish healthcare system has been in discussions for it’s long waiting lists even for regular health check-ups and GP services. Patricia believes that sometimes these issues are “not just about increasing budgets” but can also be “about having efficiencies within services”. “If there are people living with conditions and they haven't been diagnosed, then the chances are those people are wasting their consultants time. If they are going from one consultant to the other and they can't find what's wrong with them. Whereas if they were able to get the correct referral in the first place then they wouldn't have to be going to different places where they shouldn't be going to. “So have they got the correct diagnosis in the first place, they would have been going to the service that they needed and not attending the service that they didn't need to be attending. The slogan is catching the right care at the right time at the right place. “That is what's really the core of a good health service that people get the right care at the right time at the right place and in order to get the right care, you need the right diagnosis. So a genetic service is really important to be able to give people their correct diagnosis. “Yes, while there is extra staff needed and more funding needed, there is also efficiencies that can be saved from people being in the right service. And I think it can come down to education and information as well. There needs to be a lot more awareness around rare diseases when the GPs are training and studying. Even before they qualify they need to have more information. “Some colleges do try to have rare disease modules so that medical students can learn more about them, But I think there is probably more of a need for that. Genomic medicine has great potential for the future for being able to trace more efficiently and that really exposes a greater need for those services to be resourced.” “Having more information will give people more choices about their future and it’s good for people to have that choice. For instance, with Cystic Fibrosis, if a child is born into a family and is having the disease then it automatically lets the parents know that they each perhaps carry the genes. “It gives them the choice whether or not they want to consider their options like their family planning options for the future. Those type of choices should be available to people living with rare conditions.” “Therefore it is very important for people to have the right diagnosis at the right time and the Genetic Resource Associates will help reduce the waiting list by enhancing the triage process and post diagnosis follow-up and improving the experience for both people living with rare diseases and the hard-working consultants and genetic counsellors delivering the service today.”