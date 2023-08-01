Sligo bridal store has re-opened after shock five day closure

A longstanding bridal store in Sligo has re-opened just as suddenly as it closed last week.

For almost 40 years, Simone’s has operated at Hyde Bridge in Sligo but on Monday of last week it closed and the entire premises was emptied of its stock after a jeep and a white van pulled up outside.

Its owner, Enya Lopez, who has operated the business for the past two years apologised to customers on social media for the shop’s sudden closure.

However, she remained upbeat that the store would re-openand stated that she had been trying to come to a solution by Thursday.

The store opened again for business on Saturday and Ms Lopez has been posting live updates on her Facebook page about the range of stock now in her premises once more.

She had declined to make any comment to The Sligo Champion.

