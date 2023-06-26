Sligo breaks into the top ten of cleanest towns

Sligo has made it into the top ten of tidiest towns in Ireland according to the latest survey by business group Irish Business Against Litter.

It shows Sligo is “cleaner than European norms” and rising from 17th to 7th in the ranking of 40 towns and cities. The great majority of Ireland’s towns were found to be clean, but two-thirds of city areas are still littered. The survey presents a snapshot of cleanliness levels across Ireland as the peak summer tourist season commences.

An Taisce, who carry out the surveys for IBAL, commented:

“A very strong performance by Sligo sees it in the top ten of the rankings, with eight out of the ten sites surveyed getting the top litter grade and no seriously littered ones.

“Sligo University Hospital had been stubbornly heavily littered for a number of years – it is still a building site in parts, but other areas were freshly presented and hopefully once all the works are complete the overall appearance will be much enhanced.

“Sligo Regional Park is a wonderful resource, a vast expanse of green space, much of it ‘natural’ in appearance – the features within the park were all in very good order. Lidl, Cranmore Road wasn’t just excellent with regard to litter but was enhanced by a perimeter grass area which was ‘Managed for Biodiversity’.

“JF Kennedy Parade/Rockwood Parade Riverwalk is a lovely riverwalk amenity which is attractively laid out and well maintained.”

Over 90% of towns surveyed were deemed clean, compared with just 28% of city areas. “Clearly, tourism is a focus of this annual summer survey and unfortunately the major urban gateways to our towns and countryside – notably Dublin – are falling short of the mark, and creating an underwhelming first impression for visitors,“ according to Conor Horgan of IBAL.

“As a high-cost destination, tourists to Ireland can expect better. It’s a fact, too, that the great work being done in our towns is negated by litter in our cities.

“The survey showed that PPE litter has not disappeared entirely, with masks found in 7% of sites.

“There was a slight drop in the prevalence of alcohol cans and bottles, but coffee cups were present in 20% of sites, which, IBAL maintains, backs up the need for a coffee cup levy.

“There was an increase in cigarette butt litter. Vaping devices were included as a litter type for the first time and were evident in 6% of sites.