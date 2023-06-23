Sligo branch of Irish Wheelchair Association ask the government ‘not to abandon people with disabilities’

IWA staff & members from across Ireland presented its Budget24 submission to government in Dublin recently.

The Sligo branch of the Irish Wheelchair Association joined members and staff of the organisation from around Ireland to march on Leinster House earlier this week (Wednesday June 21st) to present its pre-budget submission to Government, asking the government not to abandon people with disabilities in Budget ‘24.

Members and employees from across Ireland gathered to plead with the government to ‘hear our voice’.

IWA staff have voiced their concerns over the issue of pay parity for section 39 workers, with a statement saying the issue is ‘already having a detrimental effect on vital services as IWA struggles to retain and recruit staff who are leaving to work for the HSE where they are getting paid better for doing the same job.’

The cost of disability, housing, independent living and transport access are also key issues.

On Pay Parity, National Advocacy Manager Joan Carthy said: “We are urging the government to provide full pay restoration for Section 39 organisations and a return to alignment with HSE pay scales.”

Sligo based Irish Wheelchair Association Service Coordinator Jeanette Dolan warned that daily services and in particular assisted living services throughout the country are being hit hard due to government inaction on the issue and it is a real worry.

"We know that 1,300 young and middle-aged people with physical disabilities across Ireland have been forced to live in nursing homes because of the lack of wheelchair accessible housing and also because of the lack of living supports.

"Many disabled people need support to live independently such as personal assistants, our assisted living service. Without these services young and middle aged people are prevented from living an independent life."

As the voice for its 20,000 strong membership living with a physical disability across Ireland, IWA is making 33 key recommendations in its comprehensive pre-budget submission across 7 pivotal areas: Sectoral Funding, Personal Assistants, Housing, Transport, Day Services, Social Protection and Sport.

These include:

*Publish an action plan for the Disability Capacity Review and invest money to resource it.

*Provide funding to section 39 organisations to achieve pay parity in line with HSE workers.

*Amend Part M of the Building Regulations which currently only provide for wheelchair visitable housing and not wheelchair liveable resulting in homelessness for people with disabilities.

*Immediately progress the review of the Disabled Drivers and Passengers scheme.

*Change the allocation of funding from Community Employment Schemes to core funding.

*Establish the principle of a cost of disability payment. Budget ‘24 should not be passed without implementing the findings of this report.

*Provide additional funding to support the IWA-Sports performance programme which would enable our athletes to compete at the highest levels.

Latest data from Census 2022 shows that 22% of our population (1,109,557 people) have a disability of some extent and that this generally increased with age – from 4% of people aged 0-4 years to 76% among the over 85’s.

“Ireland needs to plan ahead to ensure that people with disabilities get the right services, in the right place at the right time. People want choice not charity" said Jeanette Dolan, Irish Wheelchair Association, Sligo.

The full submission and summary is available at www.iwa.ie