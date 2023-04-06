Sligo artist’s tribute to Good Friday Agreement with portraits of the peacemakers

Sligo artist Shane Gillen has unveiled The Architects of Agreement, a collection of hand-drawn portraits commemorating the signatories of the Good Friday agreement in honour of 25 years of peace on the island of Ireland.

Shane's portrait of John Hume.

The artist’s latest work, which will be an ongoing project, features over 30 portraits of politicians, civil rights activists, and community leaders who played a pivotal role in the formation of the peace process.

Shane's portrait of Seamus Mallon.

Best known for his Pandemic Portraits, for which he was recognised by President Michael D. Higgins, Shane was inspired to create the series by an interest in Irish history and his childhood memories of coverage of the Troubles and the joy he witnessed when peace was formally made.

Shane's portrait of David Trimble.

Commenting on the series, Shane said, "I have always been fascinated by the story of the Good Friday Agreement and the impact it had on Ireland and Northern Ireland. I wanted to pay tribute to those who worked tirelessly to bring peace to the region, and I hope to help raise awareness of the continued importance of peace and reconciliation as we enter a new phase in our history, with talk of checks and borders once more in the public consciousness.”

Shane's portrait of Tony Blair.

A short film accompanying the project, featuring a specially commissioned reworking of Paul Brady's The Island, has been arranged and performed by Sligo artist Honas.

Shane's portrait of Bill Clinton.

Shane came to prominence in the early days of the Coronavirus pandemic, when his Pandemic Portraits series went viral online during lockdown. To date, his work has raised almost a quarter of a million euro for charity; has been featured nationally and internationally on radio and television and in print media, including The New York Times; and has been recognised by President Michael D. Higgins.