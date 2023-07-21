Sligo artist Mark Buckley’s cartoon drawings feature in Dublin exhibition

Mark Buckley, a talented 23-year-old artist from Coolbock, Riverstown, County Sligo who attends the National Learning Network (NLN) in Sligo, participating in the Sligo Link Programme designed for individuals on the Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD), has proudly exhibited his remarkable artwork at the prestigious Royal College of Surgeons Ireland (RCSI) in Dublin as part of the Connecting Artists 2023 programme.

Mark finds joy in replicating famous artworks, with a particular fondness for drawing cartoon characters.

Mark said: "I dream of having my artwork displayed in local shops, sharing my creations with others, and bringing them the same enjoyment I experience while creating art.”

Mark is one of ten artists carefully selected from across the country to showcase their art. The national exhibition, which took place from Sunday 16th July to Tuesday 18th of July, was a culmination of the 10-week online programme designed by Miriam Spollen, the founder of Connections Arts Centre (CAC), an award-winning social enterprise dedicated to connecting the disability community through the arts. Miriam's inspiring vision includes supporting up to 50 artists and hosting three national exhibitions, with plans to expand the programme in Europe and develop a junior programme.

Speaking at the event Miriam said, “This programme would not be possible without our ten wonderful mentors who volunteered their time to support each artist, and the RCSI Equality, Diversity, and Inclusion Unit, for providing a platform to highlight the exceptional talents of these ten artists. It provides a safe space for artists to explore their art and techniques and learn from each other. It also prepares them for exhibiting and selling their work.”

Broadcaster, Miriam O'Callaghan joined the artists and their families at the event, expressing her joy and privilege to witness their stunning art pieces in the fantastic exhibition space.

In Ireland, one in five people (22%) live with a disability, and CAC aims to change the perception and visibility of people with disabilities by providing innovative learning environments and inclusive creative spaces. The exhibition's success has paved the way for further showcases, with the exhibit set to be featured at the University of Atypical in Belfast from Friday, 28th of July until Friday, 25th of August.

Connections Arts Centre continues to support artists through the Connecting Artist Collective, offering monthly online meetings and opportunities to showcase and sell their work. The organisation actively seeks partnerships with like-minded organisations to promote inclusivity and empower artists with intellectual disabilities. If you or your organisation are interested contact miriam@connectionsartscentre.ie

Support Mark and all the talented artists by purchasing their artwork, prints, and gift cards on the Connections Arts Centre website, www.connectionsartscentre.ie.