Sligo All Ireland Fleadh success is praised
This year’s All Ireland Fleadh in Mullingar proved that traditional Irish music, song and dance is alive and well in Sligo.
Four senior competitions were won by members of CCE Paddy Killoran branch alone with a bag full of second and third place medals being won by musicians from throughout the county.
CCE County Board Chairperson, Tim Mulcahy, said that everyone who took part did Sligo proud and ensured that the county’s reputation for traditional music was only enhanced further by the performances of the competitors who took part.
“This year’s Paddy Killoran Concert however, should be quite special given the number of successes the branch had at the Fleadh and I am sure it will be a sell out night in Ballymote,” he said
“Music classes will be commencing over the next few weeks through most of the Comhaltas branches and I would encourage as many people as as possible, young and old, to get involved. It is never too late to learn an instrument,” Mr. Mulcahy concluded.
All Ireland Fleadh results:
TRIOS Senior:
1st. Conor McDonagh, Rían Ó Síoradáin and Sinead Nic Eoin
CCE Paddy Killoran
BUTTON ACCORDION Senior:
1st. Aaron Glancy,
CCE Paddy Killoran
FLUTE Senior:
1st. Shauna Cullen
CCE Paddy Killoran
FLUTE 15-18:
3rd. Conor McDonagh
CCE Paddy killoran
FLUTE SLOW AIRS Senior:
3rd. Lorna McGuinness
CCE Tireragh
Flute (12-15):
2nd Lisa Golden
CCE Paddy Killoran
3rd Eoghan Rooney
CCE Fred Finn
CÉILÍ DRUMS Senior:
1st. Amy Cullen
CCE Paddy killoran
2nd. Rían Ó Síoradáin
CCE Paddy Killoran
FIDDLE Senior:
2nd. Jason McGuinness
CCE Tireragh
NEWLY COMPOSED TUNES:
2nd. Jason McGuinness
CCE Tireragh
BANJO O18:
3rd. Sinead Johnston
CCE South Sligo
BODHRÁN (12-15):
3rd Gervase Ó Cárthaigh
CCE Paddy Killoran
DUETS 12-15:
3rd. Aoife Nic Pháidín and Sophie Ní Áinle
CCE Fred Finn
ENGLISH SINGING (MEN 12-15):
3rd. Adam Ó Fiannaidhe
CCE Riverstown
ENGLISH SINGING (LADIES) U12:
3rd. Rachel Ní Fiannaidhe
CCE Riverstown
RINCE AR AN SEAN-NÓS O18:
2nd. Ava Glancy
CCE Paddy Killoran
3rd. Rían Ó Síoradáin
CCE Paddy Killoran
Meanwhile, the annual Paddy Killoran Traditional Music Weekend 2023 will be held on the weekend of September 15th - 17th in Ballymote.
The weekend will commence with the Paddy Killoran Commemorative Concert on Friday evening in the Coach House Hotel at 8pm featuring special guest, musician Mary Bergin, one of Ireland’s finest tin whistle players.
The concert will also include the renowned accordion and melodeon player, PJ Hernon who is launching his latest CD.
Also taking the stage will be an outstanding line-up of young branch musicians, many of whom won All - Ireland titles at the recent Fleadh Cheoil na hÉireann 2023 in Mullingar.
The concert is in conjunction with the Ballymote Nursing Unit Patient Comfort Fund. Admission is €15 at the door, children free.
During the weekend, some of Sligo’s finest trad musicians will host our ‘Pub Session Trail’ in Gormley’s, Doddy’s and Hayden’s. All musicians are welcome.
For further information contact email ballymote@comhaltas.net and facebook page Cce Paddy Killoran Sligo