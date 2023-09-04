Sligo All Ireland Fleadh success is praised

Brother and sister, Aaron and Ava Glancy, CCE Paddy Killoran, celebrating their successes at this year’s All Ireland Fleadh.

Sisters Amy and Shauna Cullen, CCE Paddy Killoran, winners at this years All Ireland Fleadh in Mullingar.

This year’s All Ireland Fleadh in Mullingar proved that traditional Irish music, song and dance is alive and well in Sligo.

Four senior competitions were won by members of CCE Paddy Killoran branch alone with a bag full of second and third place medals being won by musicians from throughout the county.

CCE County Board Chairperson, Tim Mulcahy, said that everyone who took part did Sligo proud and ensured that the county’s reputation for traditional music was only enhanced further by the performances of the competitors who took part.

“This year’s Paddy Killoran Concert however, should be quite special given the number of successes the branch had at the Fleadh and I am sure it will be a sell out night in Ballymote,” he said

“Music classes will be commencing over the next few weeks through most of the Comhaltas branches and I would encourage as many people as as possible, young and old, to get involved. It is never too late to learn an instrument,” Mr. Mulcahy concluded.

All Ireland Fleadh results:

TRIOS Senior:

1st. Conor McDonagh, Rían Ó Síoradáin and Sinead Nic Eoin

CCE Paddy Killoran

BUTTON ACCORDION Senior:

1st. Aaron Glancy,

CCE Paddy Killoran

FLUTE Senior:

1st. Shauna Cullen

CCE Paddy Killoran

FLUTE 15-18:

3rd. Conor McDonagh

CCE Paddy killoran

FLUTE SLOW AIRS Senior:

3rd. Lorna McGuinness

CCE Tireragh

Flute (12-15):

2nd Lisa Golden

CCE Paddy Killoran

3rd Eoghan Rooney

CCE Fred Finn

CÉILÍ DRUMS Senior:

1st. Amy Cullen

CCE Paddy killoran

2nd. Rían Ó Síoradáin

CCE Paddy Killoran

FIDDLE Senior:

2nd. Jason McGuinness

CCE Tireragh

NEWLY COMPOSED TUNES:

2nd. Jason McGuinness

CCE Tireragh

BANJO O18:

3rd. Sinead Johnston

CCE South Sligo

BODHRÁN (12-15):

3rd Gervase Ó Cárthaigh

CCE Paddy Killoran

DUETS 12-15:

3rd. Aoife Nic Pháidín and Sophie Ní Áinle

CCE Fred Finn

ENGLISH SINGING (MEN 12-15):

3rd. Adam Ó Fiannaidhe

CCE Riverstown

ENGLISH SINGING (LADIES) U12:

3rd. Rachel Ní Fiannaidhe

CCE Riverstown

RINCE AR AN SEAN-NÓS O18:

2nd. Ava Glancy

CCE Paddy Killoran

3rd. Rían Ó Síoradáin

CCE Paddy Killoran

Meanwhile, the annual Paddy Killoran Traditional Music Weekend 2023 will be held on the weekend of September 15th - 17th in Ballymote.

The weekend will commence with the Paddy Killoran Commemorative Concert on Friday evening in the Coach House Hotel at 8pm featuring special guest, musician Mary Bergin, one of Ireland’s finest tin whistle players.

The concert will also include the renowned accordion and melodeon player, PJ Hernon who is launching his latest CD.

Also taking the stage will be an outstanding line-up of young branch musicians, many of whom won All - Ireland titles at the recent Fleadh Cheoil na hÉireann 2023 in Mullingar.

The concert is in conjunction with the Ballymote Nursing Unit Patient Comfort Fund. Admission is €15 at the door, children free.

During the weekend, some of Sligo’s finest trad musicians will host our ‘Pub Session Trail’ in Gormley’s, Doddy’s and Hayden’s. All musicians are welcome.

For further information contact email ballymote@comhaltas.net and facebook page Cce Paddy Killoran Sligo