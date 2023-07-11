Sligo Airport to host airshow on August Bank Holiday weekend

Awe-inspiring aircraft displays in store

Sligo Airport has announced the highly anticipated airshow will be taking place in Strandhill on bank holiday Sunday, August 6th.

This extraordinary event promises a day filled with awe-inspiring aircraft displays and the skillful manoeuvres of talented pilots.

The Sligo Airshow aims to establish itself as a premier destination for aviation enthusiasts and families seeking thrilling entertainment.

This event will showcase a remarkable lineup of unique aircraft, flown by exceptional pilots from both Ireland and the United Kingdom.

Spectators can expect to witness mesmerizing aerobatics and stunning aerial performances that will leave them breathless.

“We are thrilled to present the Sligo Airshow, an event that promises to captivate our local community and visitors alike,” said Noel Jennings, Airport Manager at Sligo Airport.

“This airshow not only offers a thrilling experience but also brings numerous benefits to our community, promoting tourism and highlighting the natural beauty of our region.”

Tickets for the Sligo Airshow are now available for purchase at the official Sligo Airport website.

Visit www.sligoairport.com. Adult tickets are priced at €10, while tickets for children can be obtained for just €5.

With limited availability, organisers encourage early booking to secure your place at this event. Food vendors from the Strandhill People’s Market will be on site from 11am serving an array of speciality dishes so early attendance is advised.