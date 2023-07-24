Single fares on Sligo to Galway bus set to increase

Single fares on the Sligo to Galway bus will increase by €1 from the end of July, Expressway has said.

Route 64 from Galway to Derry via Sligo, Knock and Letterkenny will retain onboard return ticket purchases, while single fares will increase.

Additionally, some journeys will see return fares decrease, such as Derry to Letterkenny decreasing from €16.00 return to €15.20.

A statement said: “Expressway, Bus Éireann’s commercial coach service, has announced changes to its fare structure to offset the impact of rising costs on the business and incentivise online ticket purchases. These changes will come into effect from 31 July 2023.

“Young people and students account for a considerable portion of Expressway passengers.

“Young adults aged 19 – 23 and students aged 24+ will continue to only pay 50% of the standard fare when buying online, provided they have a valid Young Adult or Student Leap Card.

“Free Travel Pass holders will continue to travel for free on all routes, with an option to prebook and guarantee their seat on a particular service for €2 per journey leg.

“A 33% early bird discount is available for online ticket purchases made at least seven days in advance of travel (limited availability).

“Further information and a customer Q&A can be found on the Expressway website: https://www.expressway.ie/service-news/our-fares-are-changing

“Full details of the new fares are available at expressway.ie.”