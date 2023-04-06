Singers Sandy Kelly and Charlie McGettigan backing County Sligo community health and wellbeing event

On Thursday evening last, the Geevagh Community Health and Wellbeing event was launched, announcing details of the main event which will take place in St. Brigid’s Church, Highwood on April 27th at 7.30pm. The event was launched by singer Sandy Kelly and MC on the night was Charlie McGettigan. Speaking at the launch Sandy stressed the importance of looking after our mental health. She stated that most homes have been effected by mental health in some way including her own. She spoke of the importance of these events in creating an awareness of mental health issues and their role in encouraging people to talk about their problems.

Valerie Cogan explained the urgent need for the conference. “We live in a world where we can communicate with one another like never before and yet we live in a world where people are lonely and disconnected from one another. Through our work as a community mental health nurses, the one common denominator that causes the most problems is loneliness and the feeling of isolation. Indeed, some of us know all too well from our own experience just what that is and what it feels like. Sometimes the most connected people are the most disconnected”. The event is being run in association with Geevagh LGFA and the Lidl One Good Club initiative. Speakers on the night will include: Sean Keane – traditional singer and musician, speaking about dealing with personal grief from his experience of his wife’s death; Cora Staunton – Ireland’s best known ladies Gaelic footballer; Frank Diamond – Chief Operating Officer, ALPS suicide prevention; and Sandy Kelly – singer and television presenter. Special guest on the night is Charlie McGettigan – singer/ songwriter.