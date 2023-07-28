Sinead O’Connor fondly recalled in Sligo after headlining 2006 festival – ‘She was a once-off’

Organisers of Sligo’s major music festival have been fondly recalling Sinead O’Connor following the singer’s sudden passing on Wednesday.

Sinead was one of the headline acts who performed at Sligo Live’s first festival in at a marquee at Sligo Racecourse in 2006. Festival organiser and Dervish musician, Shane Mitchell told The Sligo Champion he admired Sinead’s “incredible talent and her incredible courage.”

“We met only a few times but the most beautiful was the first time when we booked for the first Sligo Live Festival. She was a once off, always very open and very down to earth.”

“She was very much attached to Irish music, and it is a big loss. I know many of her family who are in my thoughts at this sad time”, said Shane.

The festival, produced by Rory O’Connor and Mitchell, was held over the June Bank Holiday weekend in 2006 headlined with Sinead O’Connor, Liam O’Maonlai, Dervish and The Proclaimers.

Sinead’s sudden death at her home in London is not being treated as suspicious say Police.

Sinead shot to international stardom in 1990 with her version of the song ‘Nothing Compares 2 U’ written by Prince, which she made her own and topped the charts around the world.

The Ballad earned her multiple Grammy Award nominations and was titled number one world single by the Billboard Music Awards in 1990. In 1991 she was named artist of the year by Rolling Stone magazine due to the song’s success.

Along with her gifted voice, Sinead O’Connor is also known for her powerful statements and is being remembered as a musician as well as a campaigner for numerous causes.

Meanwhile, Cathaoirleach of Sligo County Council, Councillor Gerard Mullaney, will open a Book of Condolence in the singer’s memory from 3 pm on Monday 31st July, in the lobby of County Hall, Riverside, Sligo.