Service and supper for Sligo school’s Leaving Certificate class

Sadhbh Drummond, Mia Sawai Brandon, Anushka Pathak, Molly Kells and Lun Simeoni after the Service.

Sixth year boys outside Calry Church after the Service.

Head Girl Maebh Gilmor and Head Boy Patrick Wright

Sixth Year students after their Valedictory Service at Calry Church.

Sixth Year boys after the Service at Calry Church.

Leah Davidson, Ellie Carroll and Alannah McAllister.

Sligo Champion

Sligo Grammar School Leaving Cert students marked the end of their schooldays with their Valedictory Service which was held in Calry Church on Thursday, 14th May.

The service was conducted by School Chaplain, Rev. Canon Patrick Bamber, with readings and music from the 6th years students. A group of the School Prefects addressed their classmates and families, reminiscing about their six years in the school at The Mall, Sligo. Afterwards the students, their families, friends and teachers gathered in the dining hall for supper. The 6th years will have two weeks of study in the school as they prepare for the Leaving Certificate and they are all wished the best in their exams.