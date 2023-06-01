Senior counsel title for Sligo solicitor

Sligo based solicitor and Law Society of Ireland past President, Michele O’Boyle (pictured) has been approved by Government to receive a Patent of Precedence on the recommendation of an Advisory Committee which includes the Chief Justice, Presidents of the Superior Courts and the Attorney General.

A Patent of Precedence is a mark of excellence in the legal profession in the State which identifies those legal practitioners who provide outstanding legal services on the widest range of specialist advice and advocacy, in all courts and fora in respect of National, European and International Law.

The criteria upon which a Legal Practitioner is assessed includes a proven capacity for excellence in the practice of advocacy, a proven capacity for excellence in the practice of specialist litigation or a specialist knowledge of an area of Law.

To recommend a legal practitioner for a grant of a Patent of Precedence, the Advisory Committee must be satisfied that there is compelling evidence of excellence in relation to the criteria.

Ms O’Boyle is a Partner with her sister Dervilla O’Boyle at O’Boyle Solicitors, Courtyard, the Mall. Sligo.

Having worked and gained extensive experience across all areas of private practice over many years, she currently works exclusively in the area of litigation including, personal injuries, medical negligence, commercial litigation and family law.

She is a member of the Law Society of Ireland Litigation Committee, Family and Child Law Committee (including a member of a select Subcommittee working to address issues surrounding the transformative Family Courts Bill 2022).

In addition, she is a nominee on the Professional and Academic Advisory Group on Family Justice.

Ms O’Boyle is also a Board Member of the Courts Service, a Law Society of Ireland Council member, a Council member of the International Bar Association where she has recently been appointed for a three-year term and, a Director of the Irish Rule of Law International .

The grant of a Patent of Precedence entitles Ms O’Boyle to use the designation, Senior Counsel.

She will receive her Patent from the Chief Justice at a ceremony in the Supreme Court, Four Courts, Dublin.

Ms O’Boyle becomes the third Sligo bases solicitor to receive a Patent of Precedence, following Mr Damien Tansey and Mr Roger Murray.