Sligo

Change county

Second hand house prices continue upward climb in Sligo

Sligo house prices in first quarter show increase from end of last year.

Sligo Champion

The average price of a second-hand, three-bed semi in County Sligo rose by 1.3% in the first three months of the year, according to the latest national survey by Real Estate Alliance.

Three-bed homes in the county now cost €197,500, up from €195,000 in December 2022, the Q1 REA Average House Price Index shows. By concentrating on the actual sale price of three-bed semis, the survey provides an up-to-date picture of the second-hand property market in towns and cities countrywide.

First-time buyers in County Sligo made up 25% of the market during Q1 with 10% of buyers moving from the cities. The average time taken to complete a sale in the county is now five weeks, up two from the previous quarter, the survey shows.

Read more

A traditional three-bed semi in Sligo town now costs €240,000, up 2.13% from €235,000 in the previous quarter, with the time to sell rising one week to four.

In Tubbercurry, the average cost of a three-bed semi remained at €150,000 from the previous quarter, while the time to sell in the town also rose one week to four.

“Rising interest rates are having a cooling effect but the shortage of property available is still evident in the market,” said Roger McCarrick of REA McCarrick & Sons, in Sligo.

Across the rest of Ireland, the actual selling price of a three-bedroomed semi-detached rose by 0.6% over the past three months to €293,343 – representing an annual increase of 5.3%.

House prices in Dublin recovered after a pre-Christmas fall and rose by 0.5% to €498,333 in the past three months, slightly exceeding last September’s prices and showing an annual rise of 3.5%.

Mirroring the capital, cities outside Dublin experienced a 0.4% rise to an average selling price of €310,250.

The smallest percentage increases came in commuter counties where average prices went from €312,778 to €313,056 – a rise of just 0.1% on average over three months.

The country’s large towns saw the largest quarterly increase at 1%, with prices now averaging €211,776 and properties selling faster at an average of five weeks, than in cities or commuter areas.

Read more