Search for missing Sligo man David Slanina stood down following discovery of a body

The search for missing Sligo man David Slanina has been stood down following the discovery of a body on Wednesday afternoon.

The 22-year-old was reported missing from his home in Grange after he did not return having gone for a run.

An intensive search got underway in North Sligo, involving An Garda Siochana, Sligo Leitrim Mountain Rescue Team, Northern Ireland Mountain Rescue Team, Rescue 118, SARDA, Donegal Mountain Rescue, Mayo Mountain Rescue, Galway Mountain Rescue, Irish Defence Forces and huge numbers of volunteers.

Rescue teams met daily at Henry’s Bar.

The search was stood down on the fourth day.

A statement from An Garda Síochana said: “Following the discovery of a body in Sligo this afternoon, the missing person appeal for David Slanina has been stood down.”