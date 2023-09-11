Seal rescued in Sligo is responding well to treatment after being found underweight with minor injuries

A male common seal is responding well to treatment having been rescued in Strandhill, Co. Sligo last month.

Lough Owel, as he has been christened, was found alone in Strandhill, and further examination showed that he was underweight with minor injuries.

Seal Rescue Ireland posted an update on the charity’s Facebook page: “Lough Owel is a male Common Seal who was rescued from Strandhill Beach, Co. Sligo on the 14th August.

"He was alone and exhausted & was finding it very hard to rest on the busy beach. After some time monitoring this little pup, it was clear that mum was nowhere to be seen & that he would need support to survive.

“After arriving at the rescue, he was given a thorough examination, where he was found to be underweight and had some minor injuries, including a swollen muzzle on the right side.

"Lough Owel has responded well to treatment and is gaining weight! He likes to let us know he is ready to eat, by making munching noises with is mouth whenever we get close!”

Seal Rescue Ireland offered the following guidance:

"Please remember to give seal pups like Lough Owel room to rest & recover. 100 meters is advised!

“Seals are wild animals and have been known to bite, so please keep your dogs on a lead and children at a distance.

“We have 24 seals in our care who are all here due to orphaning. Orphaning is often caused when unknowing walkers & seal watchers get too close. Seals are not confident on land and are extremely cautious of humans. If a human is too close to their pup, they will often abandon them out of fear.

“Help us to reduce the number of orphaned seals like Lough Owel, spread the word. Give seals space.”

If you see a seal that you think may be orphaned, sick or injured please call our 24 Hour Rescue Line for help & advice: 087 195 5393