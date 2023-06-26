RNLI lifeboat launched after person on hydrofoil board got into difficulty in Sligo Bay

Sligo Bay RNLI's volunteer crew launched last Saturday night at the request of the Coast Guard following reports of a person in the water on a hydrofoil board who had appeared to have lost their sail this evening in Sligo Bay.

A number of concerned onlookers called 112 and reported to the Coast Guard that there was person waving their arms in the water, on their hydrofoil board but did not have a sail. The weather conditions at the time were force 6 southerly wind.

The volunteer crew aboard the Sheila and Dennis Tongue launched at 8.40pm and were on the scene by 8.42pm. However, in the meantime another boarder had noticed the situation and had gone to help by providing a tow in towards the beach. The lifeboat crew came alongside and checked the person was ok and able to paddle in the last few metres to shore.

“Thankfully this was good outcome and well done to the quick-thinking people who made the call. Remember if you see or think someone is in difficulty in the water don’t delay call 112/999 and ask for the Coast Guard as very second counts in the water,” said a spokesperson.