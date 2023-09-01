Resolving staff issues will see return of full day care services in West Sligo

Two West Sligo day care centres will return to full services per week once the HSE gets staff in place, a meeting of the Regional Health Forum West was told. The issue was raised by Councillor Dara Mulvey who had asked for an update on when HSE day care services (four days) will return to Easkey Day Care Centre and Enniscrone Day Centre, West Sligo.

Cllr Mulvey said prior to the pandemic, Easkey Social Day Centre operated from Monday to Thursday each week, while Enniscrone Social Day Centre operated on Monday, Tuesday and Thursday each week. Currently, due to staff vacancies, the Easkey Social Day Centre operates on Wednesday and Thursday each week, while the Enniscrone Social Day Centre operates on Monday and Tuesday.

In reply the HSE said a recruitment campaign was underway, and once the posts were in place, this would allow for the Services at Easkey Social Day Centre to re-open four days per week and those at Enniscrone Social Day Centre to re-open three days per week.