Rescue team continues search for missing Sligo man David Slanina

David Slanina has not been seen since he left his home in Grange on Saturday afternoon to go for a run.

An extensive search operation is continuing to find the 22-year-old Sligo man David Slanina, who went missing on Saturday evening.

A rescue team with 70 civilians and 11 mountain rescue team volunteers started the search operation again this morning (Monday) at 10am.

The search is mainly focused on the areas from Grange towards Ballantrillick, on the Benbulben forest walk, the Luke’s Bridge area and N4 between Grange to Cashelgarron.

The areas have been marked based on the information provided by the missing man’s family.

Cllr Donal Gilroy joined the search team with the civilians on N4 and said: “We are trying to clear this area so that Gardai don’t have to look here again.”

The search and rescue operation are being operated from Henry’s Bar and Restaurant in Cashelgarron. The mountain rescue team and the local volunteers gathered there at 10 AM on Monday morning and started the search from there.

Fiona Gallagher, a volunteer for the Sligo-Leitrim mountain rescue team, said: “We have got a huge response from civilians. A total of 70 people is carrying out the search in teams of 10 each.”

She further added: “Eleven people from the Sligo-Leitrim mountain rescue and North-West mountain rescue teams are also involved in the operation.”

An intense search was also carried out on Sunday with a helicopter and the Dog Squad team which stopped at around 8:30pm.

Henry Doherty, PRO for Sligo Leitrim mountain rescue team told the Sligo Champion that the Search and Rescue Dog Association Ireland North will be on the spot in the afternoon.

David Slanina, from Grange, was last seen on Saturday at around 4.30pm when he left his home in Grange to go for a run in the locality.

David is described as 6ft 2 in height, of slim build with dark brown hair and brown eyes. When last seen he was wearing running shorts, t-shirt and trainers.

Anyone with information on David’s whereabouts is asked to contact Sligo Garda Station on 0719157000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800666111 or any Garda station.