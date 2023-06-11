‘Reckless’ use of e-scooter on M50 criticised by Sligo/Leitrim TD Martin Kenny

Sligo/Leitrim TD Martin Kenny has called for stronger enforcement against rogue e-scooter use, after a video appeared online showing an e-scooter being used on the M50 in Dublin.

Deputy Kenny, Sinn Féin spokesperson on Transport, said: “It was shocking to see someone with such blatant disregard both for their own safety and the safety of other people on the road.

“The snippet of video I saw shows the scooter weaving in and out of lanes across this busy dual carriageway.

“That’s a dangerous enough manoeuvre in a car, never mind a scooter that offers no warning to others, or protection to the rider.

“In fact, the rider is oblivious to traffic around them. This behaviour is reckless.

“Only this week we heard from the RSA that serious injuries from road collisions have increased by 180% in the last decade. The behaviour of this rider had the potential to cause a serious accident for the drivers around them.

“These vehicles are prohibited from being used on dual carriageways.

“While it’s impossible to legislate for this type of careless road use, we do have penalties available for this behaviour.

“Enforcement of the current regulations is required urgently.

“Many people using e-scooters and bikes to travel around cities and villages do so safely, and with consideration for others that they share spaces with.

“However, for those putting theirs and other lives in danger so carelessly, there must be significant penalties.”