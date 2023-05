Push to make a cancer care centre for the West and North West in Galway

Cancer outcomes shouldn’t depend on where you live a public meeting was told but it does and a campaign is underway to create a cancer care centre at University Hospital Galway

Marian Harkin TD, Prof Michael Kerin and Séan Canney TD at the public meeting in Galway. Photo:Andrew Downes, Xposure

Sligo Champion Yesterday at 14:01