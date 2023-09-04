Public consultation opens on proposed greenway from County Roscommon to County Leitrim

Roscommon County Council has announced a new public engagement around the proposed greenway from Lough Key to Carrick-on-Shannon.

A public consultation will take place at the Lough Key Forrest and Activity Park, Boyle on Wednesday, September 6th from 3pm to 8pm.

Sligo/Leitrim TD, Frank Feighan is urging the public, tourist stake holders and property owners to engage in the process.

“I was delighted to be involved in the original idea to connect Lough Key and Carrick-on-Shannon which has the potential to bring more visitors to the South Leitrim/North Roscommon region.

“Funding was granted to allow this phase of work to proceed and examine the potential and the challenges in bringing about a greenway between the magnificent Lough Key Forest and Activity Park and the ever-popular town of Carrick-on-Shannon.

“In conclusion I wish to thank the officials of Roscommon County Council for their work to date and I hope to see a really good engagement with them from all stakeholders on Wednesday next,” concluded Deputy Feighan.