Pressure is back on for new Garda HQ in Sligo

Sligo/Leitrim TD Frank Feighan has written to the Garda Coimmoissioner Drew Harris and OPW Minister Pastrick O’Donovan seeking a review of the decision not to proceed with a new Garda Station for Sligo.

It comes in the wake of the decision last week not to proceed to to amalgamate the Donegal, Sligo and Leitrim Garda Divisions.

The implementation of the Garda Operating Model, which was launched in 2019, had planned to amalgamate Donegal, Sligo, and Leitrim into one ‘super division’.

The plans had been halted following an organisational review into the impact of the restructure of the division.

Sligo/Leitrim will once again have its own stand alone Division as will Donegal.In 2018 a site was purchased for a new Garda Station for Sligo at Caltragh but subsequently plans were shelved for a new building on that site in favour of some modernisation works at the existing station on Pearse Road, Sligo which was completed some months ago.

Deputy Feighan said:“Now that the decision has been made not to proceed with the amalgamation of Sligo/Leitrim and Donegal Garda divisions the opportunity is now there to review the decision not to build a modern Garda HQ on the Caltragh site which is in the ownership of the OPW.

“I await the reply from the Commissioner and Minister O’Donovan and if there is going to be a review of the previous decision and look afresh at the site then my hope would be that Sligo County Council would be involved at an early stage to look at the site with a view to perhaps providing a modern emergency services centre located on the one site,” concluded Deputy Feighan.

Independent councillor Marie Casserly also believes an opporunity now exisits for pressing for a new station at Caltragh.

In correspondence to Commissioner Harris which she has also sent to Justice Minister Helen McEntee, she wrote: “I and many others welcome the announcement has been made that Donegal and Sligo-Leitrim will be stand-alone divisions.

“As that was the reason given not to build a new Garda station in Sligo in all replies by the Justice Minister and yourself, I am calling for this to be looked at again and the new station be built as divisional headquarters as previously planned for.

“The new site is in public ownership, and I have been informed that the funding is also available for this project.Now we can look at planning for a new, modern, state of the art, fit for purpose Garda Station that will suit Sligo which is designated as a Regional Growth Centre in the 2040 Plan and therefore requires a fully functioning, modern, and well-situated Station.

“The new site is located close to new roads and will vastly improve emergency response times.

“I am sure you will agree Commissioner that this is an important infrastructural project for Sligo that will serve the needs of the region for decades to come,” she stated.

A six acre site acquired by OPW at Caltragh for a new station cost of €1.3m. A new station in Sligo was to form part of a three station PPP construction project which was announced by Minister Frances Fitzgerald in 2016 as part of the 2016-2021 Justice Capital Plan, along with Macroom and Clonmel.