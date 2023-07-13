President Michael D. Higgins presents Gaisce Gold Award to Sligo’s James Dolan

Ceremony in Áras an Uachtaráin

President Michael D. Higgins presented James Dolan from Sligo with the Gaisce Gold Award in a ceremony at Áras an Uachtaráin on Friday. The ceremony awarded 98 young people for their outstanding commitment to personal development and contribution to society. This year’s participants took on a range of activities and projects, from Meals on Wheels, to playing the bagpipes, learning a new language, participating in Parkruns and refining their leadership skills.

Gaisce – The President’s Award, is a self-development programme for young people aged 14 -25 which has been proven to enhance confidence, resilience, and well-being through participation in personal, physical, community, and adventure challenges. This year’s Gold Awardees have committed two or more years to completing various challenges, resulting in a total of 37,000 hours spent achieving personal goals and volunteering within their communities.

President of Ireland, Michael D Higgins said:

“Young people possess immense potential, creativity, and a perspective that can shape our world in profound ways, demonstrated through this year’s recipients of the Gold Award. We must value and empower our youth, ensuring access to education, opportunities, and programmes such as Gaisce to allow them to express their ideas and make a positive impact in the communities in which they live. I would like to congratulate the 98 awardees across the country today,” President Higgins said.