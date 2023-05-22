Positive update given on plans for new library in Sligo

A councillor has expressed disappointment at the progress being made in the development of a new Central Library for Sligo.

Cllr Declan Bree sought a report on the issue and an update on the ‘City Campus - Sligo’s Cultural and Learning Hub’ project involved the regeneration and redevelopment of a site in the centre of Sligo (Connaughton Road/Stephen Street/Holborn Street/ Lake Isle Road) to become a new cultural, innovation and learning hub comprising of a new Central Library co-located with an ATU Sligo academic library branch, a new county museum, enterprise and office development, residential units and enhanced public realm.

A written reply from John Moran Assistant Director of Services said a business case was submitted to the Department of Housing Local Government in June 2022, to which a response was received on 6th April 2023.

As a result, the business case is being updated and the Department gave approval to progress two key elements of the proposal, the acquisition of essential lands and development of a Masterplan for the overall project, and work is now progressing on these elements.

Cllr Bree told the meeting that the Sligo Public Library Service is the second oldest public library service in Ireland, having been established in Sligo Town Hall in September 1880. In 1923 the organization of a county library commenced and in 1925 Sligo County Council took full responsibility for the library.

Over the years the library has had quite a number of distinguished people employed, including the writer Frank O’Connor; Jack Lambert and then Eileen Lambert, parents of the late Eugene Lambert; the much celebrated Nora Niland and more recently the late John McTernan, whose life and work was fittingly celebrated in the library only a number of weeks back.

He said the current Librarian, Donal Tinney has the same commitment to the library service as had his predecessors and this has been acknowledged time and time again by the elected members of this council

Cllr Bree pointed out that in 2001, the Council recognising that the central library accommodation in Stephen Street was no longer fit for purpose adopted a new development plan for the library service which included proposals for a new central library and headquarters.

An application for funding was submitted to the Department of Environment and Local Government and grant assistance of €6.4million was approved for the project.

“However, unfortunately Sligo lost out on the funding because of differences of opinion regarding the proposed location for the new central library.

In the intervening period there have been various plans discussed.

“Five years ago, we were told that the Council and the Institute of Technology was submitting an application for funding from the Urban Regeneration Development Fund.

“However, I have to say progress in the intervening period has been exceptionally slow.

“I note from the report we have now received that a business case for a new Central Library co-located with an ATU academic library branch, a new county museum and enterprise and office development, was submitted to the Department of Housing and Local Government in June of last year.

“I also note and welcome the fact that approval has been given to progress two key elements of the proposal - the acquisition of essential lands in the Connaughton Road/Stephen Street/ Holborn Street area and the development of a Masterplan.

“This is positive news, and I would urge the Council executive to take all necessary steps to advance these elements in the coming months,” said Cllr Bree.