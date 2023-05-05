Popular Trad@lunch series returns to Sligo’s Hawk’s Well Theatre

The ever-popular Trad@lunch series returns to Hawk’s Well Theatre ahead of the summer season.

These summer sessions are curated this year with support from Lisa Golden and featuring some of Ireland's most renowned musicians and rising stars.

The 2023 series kicks off with Michael Hurley, Deirdre Hurley and John Blake performing on Wednesday the 10th of May from 1:10 - 1:50pm. These three fine exponents of the tradition are sure to treat you to a lunchtime of exceptional music.

Michael Hurley, originally from from Leeds, is a long time South Sligo resident and will treat you to a lunchtime of exceptional music in the company of daughter Deirdre Hurley on flute and John Blake on guitar.

Michael Hurley is a long-standing member of Ceoltóirí Coleman, the in-house sessiún band of the Coleman Centre in Gurteen, has played in the band Misneach, and is also a founder member of the Swallow’s Tail Ceili Band.

His daughter Deirdre Hurley has performed extensively at home and abroad, including appearances in Áras an Uachtaráin, Liberty Hall and further afield in Switzerland, Lithuania and Slovakia. Deirdre has had numerous television appearances, and performed as part of Slí na mBeaglaoich on TG4 in 2021.

John Blake is highly sought after for his many musical talents; on guitar, flute, piano and bouzouki. John has appeared on a wealth of albums throughout the years including: The Tap Room Trio and he was a member of young traditional band Téada.

Although a well known guitarist, John is equally adept on the flute, the evidence of which can be heard on the critically acclaimed Traditional Irish Music from London with Lamond Gillespie and Mick Leahy.

Siblings from Sligo, Harpist Elsa Kelly and button accordion and keyboard player Jos Kelly will perform on Wednesday 17 May, 1.10pm.

On Wednesday 24 May whistle and bodhrán player, Joanna Sweeney is joined by guitarist Peter Gallagher and percussionist, Paddy Hazelton a Ugandan-Irish musician whose music has taken him all over the world.

One of Ireland’s most exquisite and versatile voices, Niamh Farrell, will be joined by her brother Sean Farrell, on vocal and guitar, for this very special lunchtime performance on Wednesday 31st May.

Uilleann piper Leonard Barry will be joined by legendary guitar player Shane McGowan along with one of Leonard’s promising young piping students Aoife Fadian on Wednesday 7th June.

On Wednesday 14th June brothers David and Patrick Doocey on guitar and fiddle will accompany multi-instrumentalist Stephen Doherty playing flute, accordion and whistles.

Prepare for a lunchtime of sublime music on flute and harp as husband and wife duo June McCormack and Michael Rooney, also known as ‘Draíocht’, perform on Wed 21st June.

Rick Epping (harmonica, concertina, banjo, jaw harp) is joined by multi-instrumentalists, Ruth Clinton (Landless) and Cormac MacDiarmada (Lankum) who also draw inspiration from Irish and American traditional music on Wednesday 28th June.

Austrian fiddle player and composer Claudia Schwab is joined for this performance on Wednesday 5th July by bouzouki, mandolin and concertina player, Rodney Lancashire.

All-Ireland 12-15 Flute Slow Airs winner Lisa Golden is joined for this special performance by special guests on Wednesday 12th July.

Sinead Johnston, Ryan Sheridan and Conor McDonag are set to return with a rousing performance on Wednesday 19th July, featuring banjo, box and flute.

Flute, fiddle, concertina and harp feature in this exhibition of exceptional young talent as Chloe McCann, Ava Kennedy, Amy and Anna Bagnall, and Lisa Golden come together to deliver a gorgeous performance on Wednesday 26th July.

Irish flute and whistle player Tiernan Courell will be joined by the talented Rory Matheson (piano) and Craig Baxter (bodhran) on Wednesday 2nd August.

Wednesday 9 August sees fiddle player Declan Folan joined on banjo by Brian McGrath of De Dannan and At The Racket fame. Completing the trio is Dervish, bouzouki and mandolin player, Michael Holmes.

Much-loved Kerrie Herrity is joined by John Dwyer on flute on Wednesday 16th August. Kerrie and John and have shown incredible commitment to re-energizing a love of Irish music in North Sligo.

Regarded as one of the finest Button Accordion players of his generation, Daithi Gormley, will be joined on 23rd August by Elaine Reilly, one of the foremost tenor banjo players of her generation.

On Wednesday 23 August, founding member of the band Dervish, Liam Kelly, is joined for this performance by fellow Dervish band member, Shane Mitchell on accordion, and Declan Courell on guitar.

Always highly enjoyable, and ever popular, these events are free to attend and do not require a ticket. You can catch the Trad@Lunch sessions on Wednesdays from 10 May – 30 August at 1.10pm. You can find the full line up of Trad@Lunch by visiting www.hawkswell.com.