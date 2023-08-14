Popular County Sligo forest is closing during the day for a week to allow for essential work

Popular Hazelwood Forest will temporarily close for essential works from 8am to 6pm each day from Monday 21st August to Friday 25th August.

For safety reasons, access to the forest will be closed to the public during this time.

Contractors will be on site to carry out vital nature restoration works in Hazelwood which will improve the proportion of native species and the long-term health of this special woodland.

Hazelwood is currently managed by Coillte primarily for nature and wildlife and is an important biodiversity area.

The recent removal of invasive rhododendron and cherry laurel is now being followed by a Continuous Cover Forestry (CCF) thinning.

CCF thinning means opening gaps in the forest canopy which will allow more light to reach the forest floor and promote the development of woodland flowers and other native shrubs.

It will also help the natural regeneration of trees and give more space to existing native trees growing in or beneath the woodland canopy.

Coillte says it understands that Hazelwood is an important recreation amenity for people in Sligo and visitors to the area, and it has apologised for any inconvenience caused by these works.

Visitors to the forest over the coming weeks are kindly asked to follow all safety signage and instructions from staff on site while the works are ongoing.

The nearby Coillte recreational forests at Slish Wood, Union Wood and Carns remain open to visitors.