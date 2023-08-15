Plenty of Sligo winners at the All Ireland Fleadh Cheoil in Mullingar

Lisa Golden of CCÉ, Co Sligo, 2nd Place All Ireland Winner for the Flute (12 – 15 years) at the 2023 Comhaltas Ceoltóirí Éireann All Ireland Fleadh Cheoil in Mullingar.

Amy Cullen of CCÉ, Co Sligo, 1st Place All Ireland Winner for the Céilí Drums “Jack Wade Cup” (Over 18) at the 2023 Comhaltas Ceoltóirí Éireann All Ireland Fleadh Cheoil in Mullingar.

Gervase Ó Cárthaigh of CCÉ, Co Sligo, 3rd Place All Ireland Winner for the Bodhrán (12 – 15 years) at the 2023 Comhaltas Ceoltóirí Éireann All Ireland Fleadh Cheoil in Mullingar.

Shauna Cullen of CCÉ, Co Sligo, 1st Place All Ireland Winner for the Flute “Micheál Ó hAlmhain Cup” (Over 18) at the 2023 Comhaltas Ceoltóirí Éireann All Ireland Fleadh Cheoil in Mullingar. Pic: Anna Allen Photography, Mullingar.

Over 5000 competitors from all over Ireland and overseas played, sung or danced for Comhaltas All Ireland titles at Fleadh Cheoil na hÉireann 2023 in Mullingar.

There were several Sligo winners at the Fleadh.

From storytelling to concertina, sets to lilting, victors of regional competitions travelled far and wide to compete in one or more of the 230 competitions. The competitions play a central role in the Fleadh and title holders are highly regarded in the traditional Irish music community

For the second consecutive year, the All Ireland competitions were held in Mullingar which was home to the first ever All-Ireland Fleadh in 1951. It hosted again in 1963, 2022 and 2023.

Over the past nine days the streets were overflowing with Irish music, dance and culture once more.

Dr Labhrás Ó’Murchú, Ardstiúrthóir, Comhaltas Ceoltóiri Éireann said, “We are delighted to return to Mullingar for the second year of the homecoming. Fleadh Cheoil na hÉireann began here in 1951 and it is extraordinary to see how big and beloved it has become. 72 years ago it was a small event; this year 600,000 people came to celebrate Irish culture.”

He continued, “I would like to congratulate all winners of the competitions. There was an incredible level of skill and talent from all contestants, as there is every year.

“Few people can say they are an all Ireland winner, so all should be very proud of their amazing achievements.”

Joe Connaire, Chairperson of the Fleadh Executive Committee said, “It has been a pleasure to witness so many people enjoy traditional Irish music, song and dance in Mullingar once again.

“I am grateful that the town’s beauty and character was the backdrop to the Fleadh and I hope all enjoyed our home as much as we do.”

He continued, “It takes a lot of people to make such a wonderful event and create the beautiful moments we will remember from 2023. I would like to thank everyone who helped to make the past two years so successful.”

The 51st Annual Scoil Éigse, the official summer school organised by Comhaltas Ceoltóirí Éireann, ran throughout the week with over 500 Irish and international students of all ages taking part in various music, singing, dancing and Irish language classes.

Fleadh Cheoil na hÉireann 2024 will take place in Wexford town on 4th - 11th August 2024. For all the results and further details on the Fleadh and competitions, visit www.fleadhcheoil.ie.

The Sligo winners were:

17D Drumaí Céilí / Céilí Drums (O18), 1st place, Amy Cullen, CCÉ, Paddy Killoran, Sligo

2D Bosca Ceoil / Button Accordion (O18), 1st place, Aaron Glancy, CCÉ, Paddy Killoran, Sligo

35B Feadaíl / Whistling (12-15), 1st place, Lucy Carroll, CCÉ, Fred Finn, Sligo

3D Feadóg Mhór / Flute (O18), 1st place, Shauna Cullen, CCÉ, Paddy Killoran, Sligo

17D Drumaí Céilí / Céilí Drums (O18), 2nd place, Rían Ó Síoradáin, CCÉ, Paddy Killoran, Sligo

1D Fidil / Fiddle (O18), 2nd place, Jason McGuinness, CCÉ, Tireragh, Sligo

39E Píosaí Ceoil Nuacheaptha / Newly Composed Tunes (Aon Aois/Any Age), 2nd place, Jason McGuinness, CCÉ, Tireragh, Sligo

3B Feadóg Mhór / Flute (12-15), 2nd place, Lisa Golden, CCÉ, Paddy Killoran, Sligo

48D Rince ar an Sean-Nós (O18), 2nd place, Ava Glancy, CCÉ, Paddy Killoran, Sligo

7B Píb Uilleann / Uilleann Pipes (12-15), 2nd place, Aoife Nic Pháidín, CCÉ, Fred Finn, Sligo

10D Bainseó / Banjo (O18), 3rd place, Sinead Johnston, CCÉ, South Sligo, Sligo

16B Bodhrán (12-15), 3rd place, Gervase Ó Cárthaigh, CCÉ, Paddy Killoran, Sligo

20D Foinn Mhalla, Feadóg Mhór / Flute Slow Airs (O18), 3rd place, Lorna McGuinness, CCÉ, Tireragh, Sligo

23B Ceol Beirte / Duets (12-15), 3rd place, Aoife Nic Pháidín & Sophie Ní Áinle, CCÉ, Fred Finn, Sligo

33A English Singing (Ladies) / Amhráin Bhéarla (Mná) (Faoi 12), 3rd place, Rachel Ní Fiannaidhe, CCÉ, Baile Idir Dhá Abhainn, Sligo

34B English Singing (Men) / Amhráin Bhéarla (Fir) (12-15) , 3rd place, Adam Ó Fiannaidhe, CCÉ, Baile Idir Dhá Abhainn, Sligo

3B Feadóg Mhór / Flute (12-15), 3rd place, Eoghan Rooney, CCÉ, Fred Finn, Sligo

3C Feadóg Mhór / Flute (15-18), 3rd place, Conor McDonagh, CCÉ, Paddy Killoran, Sligo

48D Rince ar an Sean-Nós (O18), 3rd place, Rían Ó Síoradáin, CCÉ, Paddy Killoran, Sligo

24D Ceol Trír / Trios (O18), 1st place, Conor McDonagh, Rían Ó Síoradáin & Sinead Nic Eoin, CCÉ, Paddy Killoran, Sligo