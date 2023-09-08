'Pleasant' surprise for South Sligo residents as old railway partially cleaned up after 50 years

Residents of south Sligo have had a pleasant surprise bestowed upon them in recent weeks with the partial clean-up of the old railway at Tubbercurry. The work is being done in preparation for the rollout of fibre broadband for the region.

The Sligo group promoting the concept of a greenway for the disused rail corridor, Sligo Greenway Co-op, have welcomed the recent activity at Tubbercurry. Peadar Conway is their spokesperson.

He said: “The clearing work shows the potential of the derelict site. We have always maintained that any use of the infrastructure is a good idea for our region. We propose a greenway but using it for a broadband fibre conduit is also an excellent idea.”

Irish Rail are allowing the facility to be used as part of the rollout of the national broadband strategy. They have indicated their willingness to grant similar permission to the greenway project when it is fully planned.

Mr Conway added: “This small piece of clearing work at the site of the old station at Tubbercurry gives us a glimpse of what opening up the rail corridor might look like.

"It was been overgrown for fifty years now. Any train that might ever pass this way again is a long way off and so we have always urged the use of the old railway for other purposes so that our communities can enjoy its benefits in the present.”

The current rail clearing work is being undertaken as part of the introduction of fibre broadband to the wider region.

The installation of fibre cables will provide a broadband service to a huge number of homes locally, delivering speeds of between 500MB and 2GB. This will be a hugely superior advance when compared to current much slower speeds from copper cables.

Peadar Conway said: “These advances; fibre broadband now, a greenway in the near future and maybe the train in years to come, they are all of benefit to our community, but it’s great to see something happening right now, for the benefit of those living and working locally.”

The development of the disused rail corridor as a greenway, running between Collooney and Bellaghy, is currently in the planning stage with Transport Infrastructure Ireland where the project is making steady progress.