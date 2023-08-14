Plans for annual Spanish Armada Festival in County Sligo are revealed

The annual Spanish Armada Festival returns this September for the 14th consecutive year and will take place in Grange, Streedagh, Cliffoney and Sligo town. There’ll be lots of events taking place covering arts, history, culture, music and the spoken word.

Three Spanish Armada ships sank at Streedagh beach in September 1588, and over the past fourteen years, locals in Grange have welcomed Spanish visitors from far and wide to Sligo for the annual commemoration.

This year’s event will run over 4 days from Thursday Sept 14 – Sunday Sept 17th. Day one will feature a bus tour to Killybegs harbour and will include a reception attended by officers and ratings from the visiting Oceanic Patrol Vessel Centinela. The main event is the Remembrance Parade on the Saturday where people are invited to walk a trail from Streedagh to the Armada Monument to pay tribute to those lost in the tragedy. Over 1,100 men lost their lives at Streedagh during the shipwrecks, one of the greatest maritime tragedies to have taken place on the Irish coast.

The Opening Concert will feature the renowned De Cuéllar Quartet, a musical ensemble that will play the music of the wonderful De Cuéllar Suite composed by Michael Rooney. There will be a Sligo City historical tour. Budding artists are invited to two special events; ‘Armadascapes’ and ‘Hold The Line’ at Streedagh.

In addition, there will be exhibitions at the Visitor Centre in Grange as well as re-enactments at various locations. On Sunday the 8k Fun Run/Walk takes place and there will be a beach clean and a series of climate lectures to finish. For all event and ticket details, go to www.spanisharmadaireland.com