Joe Doherty and Thomas Derry-Gibbons at the Sligo Tidy Towns volunteer clean up morning on Good Friday.

Cathal Byrne and Sam Cunnigham at the Sligo Tidy Towns volunteer clean up morning on Good Friday.

Yuliia and Mykyta Shapovalova at the Sligo Tidy Towns volunteer clean up morning on Good Friday.

Cara Higgins and Victoria Dziedzic at the Sligo Tidy Towns volunteer clean up morning on Good Friday.

(L-R), Pat Clifford, Paul Egan and Michael Barrett at the Sligo Tidy Towns volunteer clean up morning on Good Friday.

Jackie Burnside, Bernadette O'Connor, Rosie Wall, Sinead Gallagher and Mattie Monaghan at the Sligo Tidy Towns volunteer clean up morning in Ballisodare on Good Friday.

Gaye Smyth and Niamh O'Driscoll at the Sligo Tidy Towns volunteer clean up morning in Ballisodare on Good Friday.

Anne Hickey and Eamonn Hickey at the Sligo Tidy Towns volunteer clean up morning in Ballisodare on Good Friday.

Traditional Good Friday clean-ups took place across the county on Good Friday. These pics from photgrapher Carl Brennan show volunteers picking litter as part of Sligo Tidy Towns initiatives in both Sligo town and Ballisodare.