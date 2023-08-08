Pictures show spectacular airshow at Sligo Airport in Strandhill

It was hailed as one of the most exciting events in Sligo for many years as aircraft took to the skies above Strandhill as part of an airshow at Sligo Airport.

The event included a parachute display from the Irish Parachute Club, CHC helicopter display while there was also wing walkers from AeroSuperBaltics Wingwalkers in their Stearman aircraft. The Irish based Boeing Stearman number 27 also wowed the crowds. Other aircraft included the DH Vampire and the BAC 167 Strikemaster.

Local based aircraft, the Christen Eagle, flown by Andrew Fenton provided a high energy aerobatic display along with CAP 232 flown by Eddie Coggins raising funds for the Make a Wish Foundation. Air show veteran, Gerry Humphreys flew his RB-7 aircraft known as the ‘flying cow.’ Other aircraft included the P-51 Mustang and the land and sea plane, PBY Catalina Miss Pick-Up.