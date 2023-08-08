Sligo

Change county

Pictures show spectacular airshow at Sligo Airport in Strandhill, County Sligo

Paul and Fran Duffy

Sandra McMorrow and her son Naoise.

Gretta Taaffe, Tommy Kerr, Ellen Taaffe and Brendan Taaffe.

Ainne and Fiadh Ward

Daniel, Lorraine and Willie Fallon

Over 5,000 turned up at Sligo Airport for the event.

Brendan, Patrica and Micheál McGowan

Sam Whelan, Amy Fetherston, Emily Whelan, Fionn Mullen, Diarmaid Mullen and Oisin Mullen

Bostan family members at the airshow.

Parachutist taking part in the show.

Brian and Conor Johnston

Allison Horan and Bernie Flynn

Nicole Melville, Peter Dykes and Evan Kilgallen

Alan and Lilly O'Hara

Martin and Josephine Baker.

John and Tiernan Nolan

Niamh Cook, Steve Cook, Kim Lee, Charlie Lee and Graham Lee

Harry and Bernadette Jinks.

Ben Foley, Linda Foley and Lauren Ford

Conor Glavey, Nathan Glavey and Micheal Gaffney

Daisy Lee, Orlath Cook and Freya Cook

Fergus O'Hagan and Karen Hickey Dwyer.

Gillian Grimes, Danny Lenehan and John Lenehan.

thumbnail: Paul and Fran Duffy
thumbnail: null
thumbnail: Sandra McMorrow and her son Naoise.
thumbnail: Gretta Taaffe, Tommy Kerr, Ellen Taaffe and Brendan Taaffe.
thumbnail: Ainne and Fiadh Ward
thumbnail: Daniel, Lorraine and Willie Fallon
thumbnail: Over 5,000 turned up at Sligo Airport for the event.
thumbnail: Brendan, Patrica and Micheál McGowan
thumbnail: Sam Whelan, Amy Fetherston, Emily Whelan, Fionn Mullen, Diarmaid Mullen and Oisin Mullen
thumbnail: Bostan family members at the airshow.
thumbnail: Parachutist taking part in the show.
thumbnail: Brian and Conor Johnston
thumbnail: Allison Horan and Bernie Flynn
thumbnail: Nicole Melville, Peter Dykes and Evan Kilgallen
thumbnail: Alan and Lilly O'Hara
thumbnail: Martin and Josephine Baker.
thumbnail: John and Tiernan Nolan
thumbnail: Niamh Cook, Steve Cook, Kim Lee, Charlie Lee and Graham Lee
thumbnail: Harry and Bernadette Jinks.
thumbnail: Ben Foley, Linda Foley and Lauren Ford
thumbnail: Conor Glavey, Nathan Glavey and Micheal Gaffney
thumbnail: null
thumbnail: Daisy Lee, Orlath Cook and Freya Cook
thumbnail: Fergus O'Hagan and Karen Hickey Dwyer.
thumbnail: Gillian Grimes, Danny Lenehan and John Lenehan.
Sligo Champion

It was hailed as one of the most exciting events in Sligo for many years as aircraft took to the skies above Strandhill as part of an airshow at Sligo Airport.

The event included a parachute display from the Irish Parachute Club, CHC helicopter display while there was also wing walkers from AeroSuperBaltics Wingwalkers in their Stearman aircraft. The Irish based Boeing Stearman number 27 also wowed the crowds. Other aircraft included the DH Vampire and the BAC 167 Strikemaster.

Local based aircraft, the Christen Eagle, flown by Andrew Fenton provided a high energy aerobatic display along with CAP 232 flown by Eddie Coggins raising funds for the Make a Wish Foundation. Air show veteran, Gerry Humphreys flew his RB-7 aircraft known as the ‘flying cow.’ Other aircraft included the P-51 Mustang and the land and sea plane, PBY Catalina Miss Pick-Up.