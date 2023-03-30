Pictures show presentations to Sligo St Patrick’s Day winners

The Sligo St Patrick’s Festival Committee presented the award winners of the 2023 Parade at the City Hotel, Sligo with Mayor of the Borough District of Sligo, Cllr Tom MacSharry. The committee thanked its members, partners (Sligo BID, Failte Ireland, Sligo County Council), parade judges, volunteers, and all the parade entries who went to so much effort to make the event so lively and entertaining.