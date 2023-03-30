Sligo

Change county

Pictures show presentations to Sligo St Patrick’s Day winners

Clodagh Flynn and Brenda Roberts from Klowd 9 Dogz receiving Funniest Entry award

O'Hehirs/Glasshouse View Bar winner of Best Float

Ursuline College Pupils receving the Schools Cup

Medbh Dragon Warriors won the Mae Filan Cup on the Sports Section

Toxic Dogs receiving the cup for most Creative section

Jim Lawlor from Sligo all Stars receiving the Cup from Tom McSharry and Mayor Cllr Tom MacSharry for Largest Group

Siobhan McDonnell Irish Dance School won the Youth Section

Seamus and Anne Quinn from Drumcliffe/Rathcormac Community receiving best Village Entry

O'Hehirs/Glasshouse View Bar winner of best Float

Mary Forte from North West Hospice charity Shop receiving the Peter Filan Cup for the Novelty Section

Rija Ahmed and Abagail Joyce from the Ursuline College receiving the Schools Cup

Members of the Indian community who won the Arts/Culture section.

Sarita Madapalli and Anirban Bhanja from the Indian Community won the Arts/Culture Section

Kathleen Murtagh and Jude Mannion from Collooney Greenways receiving the cup for Green Aware section

Collooney Greenways receiving the cup for Green Aware section

thumbnail: Clodagh Flynn and Brenda Roberts from Klowd 9 Dogz receiving Funniest Entry award
thumbnail: O'Hehirs/Glasshouse View Bar winner of Best Float
thumbnail: Ursuline College Pupils receving the Schools Cup
thumbnail: Medbh Dragon Warriors won the Mae Filan Cup on the Sports Section
thumbnail: Toxic Dogs receiving the cup for most Creative section
thumbnail: Jim Lawlor from Sligo all Stars receiving the Cup from Tom McSharry and Mayor Cllr Tom MacSharry for Largest Group
thumbnail: Siobhan McDonnell Irish Dance School won the Youth Section
thumbnail: Seamus and Anne Quinn from Drumcliffe/Rathcormac Community receiving best Village Entry
thumbnail: O'Hehirs/Glasshouse View Bar winner of best Float
thumbnail: Mary Forte from North West Hospice charity Shop receiving the Peter Filan Cup for the Novelty Section
thumbnail: Rija Ahmed and Abagail Joyce from the Ursuline College receiving the Schools Cup
thumbnail: Members of the Indian community who won the Arts/Culture section.
thumbnail: Sarita Madapalli and Anirban Bhanja from the Indian Community won the Arts/Culture Section
thumbnail: Kathleen Murtagh and Jude Mannion from Collooney Greenways receiving the cup for Green Aware section
thumbnail: Collooney Greenways receiving the cup for Green Aware section
Sligo Champion

The Sligo St Patrick’s Festival Committee presented the award winners of the 2023 Parade at the City Hotel, Sligo with Mayor of the Borough District of Sligo, Cllr Tom MacSharry. The committee thanked its members, partners (Sligo BID, Failte Ireland, Sligo County Council), parade judges, volunteers, and all the parade entries who went to so much effort to make the event so lively and entertaining.

The overall winner this year was the O’Hehirs/The Glasshouse Hotel entry.