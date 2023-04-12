Pictures show Pop-Up Theatre’s delightful ‘Hairspray’ at Sligo’s Hawk’s Well

Mabel Chan in the Pop Up Theatre Production of Hairspray in the Hawk's Well Theatre.

Maggie Villarini and Leanne Syron in the Pop Up Theatre Production of Hairspray in the Hawk's Well Theatre.

Suzanne Harvey as Prudy Pingleton in the Pop Up Theatre Production of Hairspray in the Hawk's Well Theatre.

Leanne Syron in the Pop Up Theatre Production of Hairspray in the Hawk's Well Theatre.

Brendan Reid and Gerry Ryan in the Pop Up Theatre Production of Hairspray in the Hawk's Well Theatre.

(L-R), Megan Kilcawley, Donovan Siziba and Jaidyn Gieni in the Pop Up Theatre Production of Hairspray in the Hawk's Well Theatre.

Kieran Cunnane and Laura kiely in the Pop Up Theatre Production of Hairspray in the Hawk's Well Theatre.

(L-R), Megan Kilcawley and Donovan Siziba in the Pop Up Theatre Production of Hairspray in the Hawk's Well Theatre.

Tom Nolan as Corny Collins in the Pop Up Theatre Production of Hairspray in the Hawk's Well Theatre.

Sallyanne Downes in the Pop Up Theatre Production of Hairspray in the Hawk's Well Theatre.

Thea Downey in the Pop Up Theatre Production of Hairspray in the Hawk's Well Theatre.

Mimi Lee and Emnet Davis in the Pop Up Theatre Production of Hairspray in the Hawk's Well Theatre.

The Pop Up Theatre Production of Hairspray in the Hawk's Well Theatre.

Micheal Kearney as Link Larkin in the Pop Up Theatre Production of Hairspray in the Hawk's Well Theatre.

Jaidyn Gieni as Tracey Turnblad in the Pop Up Theatre Production of Hairspray in the Hawk's Well Theatre.

Following on from their sell-out smash hit The Producers, Pop-Up Theatre were back at the Hawk’s Well last week with one of Broadways biggest musicals - Hairspray!

Set in 1960’s Baltimore, the show went down a treat with audiences.

With epic hits like “You Can’t Stop the Beat”, “I Know Where I’ve Been” and “Good Morning Baltimore”, Hairspray was an explosion of exciting ‘60s music and a heartfelt story of inclusion, acceptance and love as relevant today as ever. Its run came to an end on Monday night having started the previous Thursday.

Pop Up Theatre was developed in 2016 and this was its fourth and largest show yet.

The first show was “Full Monty” in 2016, followed by sell out productions of “Chicago” in 2019 and “The Producers” in 2022. Hairspray was led by Karen Gordon (Director and producer), Niamh Crowley (Musical Director) and Thomas Pratt (Director of Choreography).