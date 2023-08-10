Pictures show musicians and dancers at Riverstown’s James Morrison Festival in Co Sligo

Popular annual festival in memory of James Morrison. Pictures by Donal Hackett

Joyce and Martin Enright with Family members after Martin receiving a plaque in recognition of his contribution to Riverstown CCE.

Grand Finale at the James Morrison opening concert in Riverstown.

Martin Enright receiving a plaque in recognition of his contribution to Riverstown CCE with Louise King, Joyce Enright and Padraig Kerins.

Session in the Corner House in Riverstown.

Dance troup performaing at the opening of the James Morrison Festival.

Musicians playing at the James Morrison opening concert in Riverstown.

Musicians playing at the James Morrison Memorial in Drumfin.

THE James Morrison traditional music festival, now in its 31st year, began on August 4th with the official opening concert and session in Riverstown.

An array of musicians and dancers from across the country took part in sessions throughout the weekend with huge crowds enjoying the top class music.

There were singing sessions, sean nós dancing, ceol agus craic, a Sunday afternoon céilí and much more throughout the weekend.

The official opening session was led by John Daly and the musical tribute took place at the James Morrison memorial in Drumfin.

Festival organisers thanked all the performers, musicians, dancers and sponsors and supporters after another hugely successful festival came to a close.