Pictures show musicians and dancers at Riverstown’s James Morrison Festival in Co Sligo
Popular annual festival in memory of James Morrison. Pictures by Donal Hackett
THE James Morrison traditional music festival, now in its 31st year, began on August 4th with the official opening concert and session in Riverstown.
An array of musicians and dancers from across the country took part in sessions throughout the weekend with huge crowds enjoying the top class music.
There were singing sessions, sean nós dancing, ceol agus craic, a Sunday afternoon céilí and much more throughout the weekend.
The official opening session was led by John Daly and the musical tribute took place at the James Morrison memorial in Drumfin.
Festival organisers thanked all the performers, musicians, dancers and sponsors and supporters after another hugely successful festival came to a close.