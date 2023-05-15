Pictures show League Cup winning Sligo Rovers team of 1998 being honoured

Padraig Moran, Ian Lynch and Chris Rutherford at the reception at County Hall.

Mary McGowan and Conor O’Grady at the reception at City Hall. Pics: Donal Hackett.

Presentation made to Steve Birks of the 1998 League Cup winning team by Cathaoirleach Cllr Michael Clarke.

Players, player manager Nicky Reid and club officials associated with the 1998 League Cup winning Sligo Rovers team with Cathaoirleach Michael Clarke at a reception at County Hall, Riverside.

The 25th anniversary of Sligo Rovers’ 1998 League Cup victory was marked at The Showgrounds and County Hall at the week-end.

Rovers won the League Cup for the first time in the 1997/98 season, beating Shelbourne over two legs in the final.

A number of players from the squad, including player/manager Nicky Reid were guests at The Showgrounds on Saturday night while they were also hosted at a reception at County Hall, Riverside by the Cathaoirleach, Cllr Michael Clarke.

Members of the winning team which attended, many of whom travelled from England, were Nicky Broujos, Nicky Reid (player manager), Neil Ogden, Conor O’Grady, Aled Rowlands, Steve Jones, Paul Morgan, Marcus Hallows, Padraig Moran, Sean Flannery, Donagh Oates, Ian Lynch, Steve Birks, Peter Cobusen and Damien Kennedy.

The team was introduced at half-time to the crowd at the Premier Division clash with Shelbourne on Saturday night by retired RTE Northern Editor, Tommie Gorman.

Chris Rutherford, Assistant Manager, physio Pat McManus and the team’s bus driver Francie Middleton were also in attendance.

Strike in the 1998 team, Marcus Hallows also hosted an Elvis tribute act on Friday night at Lola Montez.