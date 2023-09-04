Pictures show launch of Sinead Wilde Allart’s cookery book in Boyle

Sligo Change county News Sport Business Lifestyle Local Notes Home > Regionals > Sligo > News Pictures show launch of Sinead Wilde Allart’s cookery book in BoyleLaunch of Sinead Wilde Allart’s cookery book “Wilde about La Blonderie” in King House. Pic Shows Sinead Wilde Allart pictured with her husband Philippe, daughter Ellen and cousin Kate Kavanagh (left). Photo Brian FarrellLaunch of Sinead Wilde Allart’s cookery book “Wilde about La Blonderie” in King House. Pic Shows Marese McDonagh with May and Caroline Moran. Photo Brian Farrell.Launch of Sinead Wilde Allart’s cookery book “Wilde about La Blonderie” in King House. Pic Shows 3 generations of Jinny's Bakery in Drumshanbo, Moira McGuire pictured with her daughter and son-law, Sinead and Pascal Gillard and their daughter Sophie. Photo Brian FarrellLaunch of Sinead Wilde Allart’s cookery book “Wilde about La Blonderie” in King House. Pic Shows Knockvicar's Nancy Burke who returned from France where she now lives for the book launch meets Denise Conlon O'Dowd. Photo Brian Farrell.Launch of Sinead Wilde Allart’s cookery book “Wilde about La Blonderie” in King House. Pic Shows Dympna McNamara, Carolione Morgan, Denis Conlon O'Dowd, Geraldine and Eddie Leyden, Mary Cooney and Mary Lavin. Photo Brian FarrellLaunch of Sinead Wilde Allart’s cookery book “Wilde about La Blonderie” in King House. Pic Shows Ilse Lubbers, Therese Brady, Patricia Molloy and Colin Geggan. Photo Brian FarrellLaunch of Sinead Wilde Allart’s cookery book “Wilde about La Blonderie” in King House. Pic Shows The Burke's of Knockvicar... John Burke pictured with Sr. Nora, Una, Nancy and Aine. Photo Brian FarrellSligo ChampionToday at 15:06Launch of ‘Wilde about La Blonderie’ took place in King House, Boyle and photographer Brian Farrell was hand to take some pictures.