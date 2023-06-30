Pictures show friends getting together in memory of late Sligo man Sean Dwyer

Padraic Fox, Flukey Gorman and Hughie Lowry at the night of music in the Harp Tavern in memory of the late Sean Dwyer. Pics: Carl Brennan.

Cathy Benson and Michelle Cawley fundraising for North West Hospice at the night of music in the Harp Tavern in memory of the late Sean Dwyer. Pics: Carl Brennan.

Bridgie Callaghan, Maureen Moriarty and Mary McLoughlin at the night of music in the Harp Tavern in memory of the late Sean Dwyer. Pics: Carl Brennan.

Kevin Flannery, Leo Gray, Jim Gray and Charlie Carr at the night of music in the Harp Tavern in memory of the late Sean Dwyer. Pics: Carl Brennan.

Flukey Gorman and Aidan Kerins at the night of music in the Harp Tavern in memory of the late Sean Dwyer. Pics: Carl Brennan.

Mickey Ferry, Padraig Fowley, Padraig Peyton, Joe Cunningham and Eamon McCafferty at the night of music in the Harp Tavern in memory of the late Sean Dwyer. Pics: Carl Brennan

Roddy and Hazel Gillen at the night of music in the Harp Tavern in memory of the late Sean Dwyer. Pics: Carl Brennan.

Jimmy O'Regan, Michael Kilcoyne and Frank Clancy at the night of music in the Harp Tavern in memory of the late Sean Dwyer. Pics: Carl Brennan.

A special night of music took place at the Harp Tavern on Thursday, June 29th in memory of the late Sean Dwyer.

Mr Dwyer passed away earlier this year following a brief illness.

A native of Riverstown, he was a very popular and much loved character who devoted much of time in a voluntary capacity to several local organisations.

He was also founding member of the Heads Golf Society.

The Heads Golf Society organised an outing to Strandhill Golf Club, which wass followed by a night of music and memories at the Harp Tavern.

All proceeds will be donated to the Northwest Hospice.

The Sligo Champion photographer Carl Brennan was there to capture the event.