Pictures show friends getting together in memory of late Sligo man Sean Dwyer
Sligo Champion
A special night of music took place at the Harp Tavern on Thursday, June 29th in memory of the late Sean Dwyer.
Mr Dwyer passed away earlier this year following a brief illness.
A native of Riverstown, he was a very popular and much loved character who devoted much of time in a voluntary capacity to several local organisations.
He was also founding member of the Heads Golf Society.
The Heads Golf Society organised an outing to Strandhill Golf Club, which wass followed by a night of music and memories at the Harp Tavern.
All proceeds will be donated to the Northwest Hospice.
The Sligo Champion photographer Carl Brennan was there to capture the event.