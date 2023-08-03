Pensioner found dead on the stairs at his County Sligo home

The Inquest was held at Sligo Courthouse.

An Easkey pensioner was found dead, lying on the stairs at his home, an Inquest at Sligo Coroner’s Court heard.

The inquest at Sligo Courthouse presided over by under Coroner Eamon McGowan found that Thomas O’Brien (69) of Millstreet, Easkey died as a result of a fracture to the spine and returned a verdict of accidental death, on October 10th 2022.

In a deposition read to the court, Gerard Keaveney of Castletown, Easkey said that he went to visit his friend T.J. O’Brien.

He entered the house, as the door was always open and he could see TJ on the stairs in an upside down position.

“I knew straight away he was dead,” he said

The witness said he rang 999 and asked for the gardai and ambulance and he waited outside until Garda Sean Campbell arrived.

In a deposition, Garda Campbell of Enniscrone said he got a call at around 8.30pm about a sudden death at Millstreet, Easkey.

He spoke with Gerard Keaveney who told him that he had called for T.J. O’Brien and found him lying in the middle of the stairs.

The garda said he could see T.J. O’Brien was half way down the stairs and checked for a pulse but found none.

He then contacted the deceased’s daughter Karen O’Brien to inform her of the death of her father and rang West Doc to attend the scene.

Dr Eleanor Fitzgerald pronounced T. J. O’Brien dead at the scene at 10.25.

The garda later attended Sligo Mortuary where he identifed the body to Anna Rose who is the mortician.

In a deposition, Karen O’Brien, daughter of the deceased, of Cooga, Easkey said she was with her father in the morning at approximately 9.30 am and then she brought him to Dr Marley in the Easkey Health Centre.

Dr Marley put him on a strong anti-biotic for a kidney infection.

She said she waited with him until 4.30 pm.

She then left for home and at around 8.40 pm she tried ringing his phone but there was no answer.

At around 8.50 pm Garda Sean Campbell called to her house to inform her of her father’s death.

The witness went to her father’s house at 10.45 pm and identified the body of her father to Garda Sean Campbell.

A post mortem pathology report found the cause of death to be as a result of a fractured spine.

It also found that the deceased had a blockage to the arteries and a cardiac arrest was possibly a contributory factor.

Coroner Eamon McGowan extended his deepest sympathies to the deceased’s family as did Sergeant Derek Butler on behalf of An Garda Siochana.