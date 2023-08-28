Patients walking out of Sligo University Hospital rather than face hours in the Emergency Department, new data shows

Over one thousand have walked out in the first five months of this year without having been seen

Patients are opting to walk out of Sligo University Hospital rather than wait for hours to be seen.

Over 1,000 patients left Sligo University Hospital emergency department without being seen in the first 5 months of 2023 according to new data.

Sinn Féin TD for Sligo/Leitrim Martin Kenny has today published data from the HSE which shows that 1,065 patients left the emergency department at Sligo University Hospital (SUH) in the first 5 months of the year without being seen. This compares to 490 in 2018.

Deputy Kenny said that this is caused by extremely long emergency department waiting times of 13 hours on average so far this year in SUH. He has called on the Minister for Health to urgently review emergency department capacity at SUH and to invest in community-based alternatives such as out-of-hours GP and late-night pharmacy across the northwest.

Deputy Kenny also says that, ultimately, more beds and staff are needed at Sligo Hospital to reduce waiting times, as well as a significant increase in GP capacity.

“More than 1,000 patients left emergency departments without being seen in just the first 5 months of the year, in comparison to 490 for the same period in 2018. Waiting times in the SUH emergency department have climbed to an average of over 13 hours, which is – understandably - driving patients to leave without being treated.

“The high number of patients leaving emergency departments without being seen is highly concerning. Patients are attending emergency departments because they are in need of urgent care and have nowhere else to go.

“Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil have brought the health service to its knees, with waiting times worse than ever. GP practices are bursting at the seams. Hospitals are grappling with a lost decade of underinvestment. This is heaping more pressure on emergency departments.

“Tackling the crisis in our hospitals should be a priority for Government, but they have failed at every step. They have not made the investments in beds and staffing that are needed. Young graduates continue to emigrate in their droves. Meanwhile, there are record levels of spending on outsourcing to the private sector instead of building public capacity.

“The Minister for Health needs to get to grips with this crisis. We need an urgent review of emergency department capacity, and ultimately, we need more beds and staff for Sligo.

“Sinn Féin would ramp up training places to increase staffing in hospitals, in the community, and in general practice to reduce the pressures on emergency departments.

“We would engage with healthcare workers and address the cost of living and housing crises to increase worker retention. We would invest in expanding hospital capacity on a consistent, multi-annual basis, as outlined in our Alternative Budgets, to tackle overcrowding in emergency departments.”